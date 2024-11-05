SpaceFactory Relocates to Huntsville, Establishing a New Base for Lunar Innovation

The SpaceFactory Industry Hub at 209 Bailes St, designed by PlanetWorks Architecture, will serve as the new headquarters for SpaceFactory’s advanced manufacturing and lunar research operations in Huntsville. SpaceFactory plans to assemble ASTRA, a robotic 3D printer, at its new Huntsville facility. Designed to print large structures autonomously using recycled and locally sourced materials, ASTRA offers a flexible solution for point-of-need manufacturing. SpaceFactory’s LINA concept envisions a 3D-printed lunar shelter built directly from the Moon’s regolith. Designed to shield astronauts from radiation, micrometeorites, and extreme temperatures, this habitat could be constructed autonomously using in-situ

NASA Challenge Winner Sets Up New HQ Facility to Drive Space and Terrestrial Innovation in Alabama

SpaceFactory's move to Huntsville underscores Alabama's role in high-tech innovation. We’re thrilled to welcome a company pushing technological boundaries and supporting NASA’s return to the Moon.” — Governor Kay Ivey

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceFactory , a pioneer in space and terrestrial construction technology, has announced its relocation to Huntsville , Alabama, where it will centralize its operations in a new facility at 209 Bailes St, near Campus 805. The new facility is designed to support SpaceFactory’s expanding lunar research and advanced manufacturing divisions and positions the company at the forefront of innovation in the high-tech industrial hub of Huntsville.The company chose Huntsville for its unique ecosystem, including NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal, and the city’s robust industrial base, all of which align perfectly with SpaceFactory’s mission to advance both lunar infrastructure and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. As part of the relocation, SpaceFactory is investing upwards of $2 million in the new facility, which will bring at least 25 new jobs to the area.“We are excited to be joining Huntsville’s thriving community of innovators and are immensely grateful for the support from the State of Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey, the City of Huntsville, and Mayor Tommy Battle,” said Dave Malott, CEO of SpaceFactory. “This support allows a small but ambitious company like ours to grow and make a significant impact, following in the footsteps of the Apollo program as we support NASA’s return to the Moon with Artemis.”"SpaceFactory's decision to relocate to Huntsville underscores Alabama's growing reputation as a leader in high-tech innovation and space exploration," Governor Kay Ivey said. "We’re thrilled to welcome a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and supporting NASA’s return to the Moon with Artemis. Huntsville’s unique industrial environment, combined with the strength of Alabama’s workforce, makes our state an ideal home for SpaceFactory. This investment represents another step forward in our mission to build a brighter economic future for all Alabamians."Alongside Huntsville’s strong industrial base, the city’s livability was another key factor in SpaceFactory’s decision to relocate from the NYC metro area. “Our entire team was involved in this decision,” said Connor McLeod, SpaceFactory’s VP of Engineering. “We were drawn to Huntsville's unique culture and are excited to do our part in making Rocket City the undisputed space capital of the planet.”Designed by SpaceFactory’s sister company, PlanetWorks Architecture, the facility is slated to begin construction this year with a target completion date set for summer 2025. This expansion reflects SpaceFactory’s commitment to building sustainable, cutting-edge solutions for the Moon, Mars, and challenging environments on Earth.“SpaceFactory’s creative work fits perfectly within the ecosystem that fuels Huntsville’s tech sector,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This young company’s innovative spirit is pushing the boundaries on the traditional ways we think about and use materials to build infrastructure in space and here on earth. We applaud their focus on sustainability and look forward to great things to come at the SpaceFactory Industrial Hub.”

