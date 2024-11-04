Submit Release
Job Announcement - Temporary Part-Time Assistant City Attorney

Salary: $35.00 - $50.00 Hourly

Location: City County Building, ND

Closing Date: 11/14/2024 11:59 PM Central

Job Description

This will be a temporary part time position that provides legal services to the City of Bismarck.

Working Hours: 15-25 hours per week
Salary: $35-$50/hour DOE

Examples of Duties

• Prepares cases for prosecution in municipal court; reviews legal issues and witnesses.
• Reviews police reports and makes decisions with regards to criminal charges; reviews motor vehicle accident reports for criminal and non-criminal traffic violations.
• Prepares cases for jury trial in district court, including motion briefs, discovery, witness selection, expert determinations, and appeals.
• Coordinates the review of evidence.
• Conducts legal research.
• Assists municipal court with legal issues, including arraignments, court trials, ordinances, and criminal rights issues.
• Works with court clerks on issues related to warrants, restitution, parking matters, etc.
• Drafts a variety of legal documents.
• Assists in the drafting of municipal ordinances, amendments, resolutions, procedures, rules, and regulations.
• Responds to questions from the public regarding city ordinances, rules, regulations and other issues.
• Answers legal questions from city departments.
• Makes decisions on property damage claims.
• Performs related duties.

Minimum Qualifications

• Graduation from an accredited school of law.
• Experience sufficient to thoroughly understand the work of subordinate positions to be able to answer questions and resolve problems, usually associated with one to three years’ experience or service.
• Current membership in the State Bar of North Dakota.

Supplemental Information

• Knowledge of local, state and federal law.
• Knowledge of legal research principles.
• Knowledge of civil litigation and liability claims.
• Knowledge of relevant federal, state and city laws, regulations, and ordinances.
• Knowledge of the rules of courtroom procedure and the rules of evidence.
• Knowledge of departmental functions, programs and services.
• Knowledge of computers and job related software programs.
• Skill in producing persuasive legal arguments.
• Skill in the analysis of problems and the development and implementation of solutions.
• Skill in training and supervising personnel.
• Skill in oral and written communication.

