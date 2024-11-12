Josh Mangum Named Among Top 10 Aspiring CEOs by C-Level Focus

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Josh Mangum, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Aspiring CEOs of 2024 by C-Level Focus. This honor highlights Mangum’s innovative leadership and commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients.

WiT Group operates on a pay-for-performance model, distinguishing itself with a commission-based advertising approach that prioritizes measurable outcomes. Under Mangum’s leadership, the agency has transitioned from a consultancy to a full-service marketing agency focused on growth marketing, lead generation, SEO, fractional CMO services, performance-based advertising, etc.

“Life may not always go as planned, but how you navigate challenges can greatly influence your overall experience,” says Mangum, reflecting on his leadership philosophy. He emphasizes empathy and personal connections, believing that the well-being of his team is essential to achieving shared goals.

In recent years, WiT Group has adapted to the rise of AI in marketing, encouraging clients to use automation wisely while maintaining human creativity and innovation. The agency has also fostered a hybrid work environment that promotes teamwork and creativity.

WiT Group has enhanced its value to clients with the launch of "Witcraft," a new podcast studio in Columbia, SC, and the upcoming podcast "AdVice," featuring insights from digital marketing executives. These initiatives and the establishment of Swith Virtual Solutions, which provides skilled virtual assistants, demonstrate Mangum’s commitment to expanding the agency’s offerings.

As WiT Group continues to thrive under Josh Mangum's leadership, the agency remains dedicated to delivering measurable results while fostering a culture of growth and collaboration.

About WiT Group
WiT Group is a performance marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a satellite office in Columbia, South Carolina. The agency specializes in generating leads, enrollments, subscriptions, and website sales through a combination of traditional and digital marketing strategies, all while focusing on efficiency and accountability.

About C-Level Focus
C-Level Focus is a respected publication that recognizes the achievements of top executives across industries. Their "Top 10 Aspiring CEOs" list features leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, strategic thinking, and the ability to inspire their teams. Please visit https://c-levelfocus.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/2024/Inspiring-CEOs-of-2024-V2/index.html#page/8 for the corresponding article highlighting Josh Mangum’s recognition.

For more information about WiT Group and its approach to performance marketing, visit https://witgroupagency.com/pay-for-performance-marketing/.

About

WiT Group is a results-driven marketing agency that provides clients with high-performance digital marketing and creative advertising services to drive exposure and generate inbound leads for sales teams. The agency is supported by an in-house team of experienced marketing professionals and an elite network of digital marketing experts. WiT Group has established itself as a leading digital marketing agency with a core competency in inbound lead development and results-driven online marketing for B2B and B2C Companies. Through our extreme effort, highly strategic approach, and network of the most talented digital marketing experts available, our number one focus is to make our clients successful - Whatever. it. Takes.

