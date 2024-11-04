Job Announcement - Temporary Part-Time Assistant City Attorney

Salary: $35.00 - $50.00 Hourly

Location: City County Building, ND

Closing Date: 11/14/2024 11:59 PM Central

Job Description

This will be a temporary part time position that provides legal services to the City of Bismarck.



Working Hours: 15-25 hours per week

Salary: $35-$50/hour DOE

Examples of Duties

• Prepares cases for prosecution in municipal court; reviews legal issues and witnesses.

• Reviews police reports and makes decisions with regards to criminal charges; reviews motor vehicle accident reports for criminal and non-criminal traffic violations.

• Prepares cases for jury trial in district court, including motion briefs, discovery, witness selection, expert determinations, and appeals.

• Coordinates the review of evidence.

• Conducts legal research.

• Assists municipal court with legal issues, including arraignments, court trials, ordinances, and criminal rights issues.

• Works with court clerks on issues related to warrants, restitution, parking matters, etc.

• Drafts a variety of legal documents.

• Assists in the drafting of municipal ordinances, amendments, resolutions, procedures, rules, and regulations.

• Responds to questions from the public regarding city ordinances, rules, regulations and other issues.

• Answers legal questions from city departments.

• Makes decisions on property damage claims.

• Performs related duties.

Minimum Qualifications

• Graduation from an accredited school of law.

• Experience sufficient to thoroughly understand the work of subordinate positions to be able to answer questions and resolve problems, usually associated with one to three years’ experience or service.

• Current membership in the State Bar of North Dakota.

Supplemental Information

• Knowledge of local, state and federal law.

• Knowledge of legal research principles.

• Knowledge of civil litigation and liability claims.

• Knowledge of relevant federal, state and city laws, regulations, and ordinances.

• Knowledge of the rules of courtroom procedure and the rules of evidence.

• Knowledge of departmental functions, programs and services.

• Knowledge of computers and job related software programs.

• Skill in producing persuasive legal arguments.

• Skill in the analysis of problems and the development and implementation of solutions.

• Skill in training and supervising personnel.

• Skill in oral and written communication.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/bismarcknd/jobs/4714234/temp-assistant-city-attorney?page=2&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs