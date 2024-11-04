Preservation Specialists in Three Florida Disaster Recovery Centers to Offer Advice on Salvaging Treasured Items

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians recover from hurricane damage, preservation specialists will be in three Disaster Recovery Centers this week to offer advice about salvaging damaged items such as photos, artwork, textiles and other items.

FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.

From Sunday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 7, specialists from the Save Your Family Treasures Program will be at the following Disaster Recovery Centers:

Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18 th Ave, S, St. Petersburg, FL, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ave, S, St. Petersburg, FL, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Orange County Multi-Cultural Center, 7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.