H.R. 9718, Extending and Enhancing U.S.-U.K. Nuclear Cooperation for Mutual Defense Purposes Act

H.R. 9718 would authorize the renewal of a cooperative agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom regarding the uses of atomic energy for mutual defense purposes. Because the agreement will be renewed under current law, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9718 would not affect the federal budget.

