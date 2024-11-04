Chris Pace Named to 2024 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame (HIHOF) announced today that Chris Pace has been selected as an inductee into the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The award will be presented during the 28th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference , to be held November 10-13, in Austin, TX. Pace is being honored as an Innovative Individual.He has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, starting as a healthcare consultant for strategic and facility engagements in the U.S. Pace is now the Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Banner Health in Arizona. He’s responsible for driving the content strategy, service line marketing strategy and website development strategy. Since joining Banner Health in 2018, Pace’s leadership has pushed Banner Health to expand its digital footprint through a comprehensive digital marketing stack. BannerHealth.com is now a top 10 most visited health are industry website.In 2014, he was Dignity Health’s Director of Digital and Strategic Marketing for the Arizona service area. During his time in this role, he delivered a 10-to-1 return on digital marketing dollars, helped grow brand recognition and delivered innovative social campaigns that launched Dignity Health’s Arizona market as a top 20 most followed system in the U.S.About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare Internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry. The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com

