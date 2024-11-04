InSphero Partners with Chayon to Bring Advanced 3D In Vitro Technologies to South Korean Researchers

InSphero has partnered with Seoul-based Chayon to provide 3D in vitro solutions for drug development to South Korean researchers.

SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSphero , the pioneer in 3D cell culture and organ-on-chip technologies, today announced its distribution partnership with Chayon , a leading Seoul-based laboratory supplies provider. This partnership will bring InSphero’s reliable and scalable 3D in vitro solutions for drug development to South Korean researchers, further expanding the company’s global footprint.Chayon, well-known for its expertise in distributing high-quality laboratory equipment, is the exclusive distributor for Yokogawa systems in Korea. As they venture into the 3D Cell Culture market, this new partnership positions them to offer InSphero’s innovative Akura™ Plate Technology and Akura™ Organ-on-Chip Platforms to a broader audience. InSphero’s 3D technologies complement Yokogawa’s advanced systems, making this partnership an ideal solution for researchers seeking to enhance their drug development and safety testing efforts.“We are very pleased to welcome the Chayon team to our network of distributors, their technical knowledge and the long relationship with Yokogawa are key for us to support research activities in Korea,” said Paul Clémençon, Chief Business Officer at InSphero. “Chayon’s deep knowledge of laboratory equipment and their expanding portfolio of consumables make them an ideal partner for us.”Chayon’s team brings decades of experience in delivering innovative solutions to the scientific community. Their reputation for excellence in customer service and technical support will help ensure that South Korean researchers can seamlessly integrate InSphero’s advanced 3D in vitro products into their laboratories.Minah Lee, Chayon’s Managing Director shares the enthusiasm: “We are happy to distribute leading-edge 3D cell culture technology of in Sphero. As InSphero’s distributor, Chayon Lab. Inc. can maximize portfolio synergy with existing products like high-content imaging system and live cell imaging system, enhancing research accuracy and expanding customer reach. Additionally, the complementary solutions strengthen research efficiency in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors."This partnership highlights InSphero’s commitment to expanding the reach of its 3D in vitro solutions globally, providing researchers with innovative tools to advance scientific discovery.# # # #About ChayonEstablished in 1997, Chayon Co. has been introducing the latest technologies and products required for life science and basic and applied science research to Korea and has been steadily growing together with researchers based on more than 25 years of accumulated experience and expertise.Based on the systematic support of specialized technical sales and application personnel, we focus on drug discovery, providing drug development and discovery services and contributing to the development of the domestic pharmaceutical industry. In addition, we are leading the market in various research fields by supplying world-leading molecular and cell biology products, pre-clinical imaging equipment, and automation equipment.About InSpheroInSphero is the only 3D in vitro model company with the platform and expertise to modernize drug discovery in a way that empowers researchers to reach their full potential. Our innovative spheroid-based models allow more effective, safe therapies to contact the clinic through superior robustness, reliability, reproducibility, and scalability. InSphero’s goal is to inspire the next generation of breakthrough therapies through customer obsession, commitment to innovation, and the model of excellence.Learn more at insphero.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn and sign up for the Scientific Newsletter.

