“I’m now ready to run a marathon for Rethink” – Daniel’s story

Trigger warning: restraint, forced medication

Daniel shares his journey with schizoaffective disorder. He reflects on his symptoms, using Rethink Mental Illness’ helpline and various other support. He has recently taken part in Chester Marathon to fundraise for our charity.

I first experienced severe depression and psychosis when I was 15, although I didn’t know what it was then. I became very sad and stopped speaking at school. I thought people hated me, then started to think the Chinese government were after me; that my body had been coated in diamond to stop me getting away. This got worse until I lost all touch with reality. I was later given a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder-depressive type.

My parents phoned an ambulance. There were no beds so I was taken to the children’s hospital and ran away. The police found me and handcuffed me behind my back. I remember being dragged up the stairs into the hospital.

I thought my parents had been killed. When I ate food, I thought I was being fed dead bodies. The nurses restrained and injected me. I had a reaction to the medication and couldn’t move at all for hours on end.

I spent several months in the adolescent unit and kept trying to escape a lot at first. I went back to school but still struggled with self-harm and suicide attempts. I felt very anxious all the time.