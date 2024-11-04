WMA calls on Member States to adopt binding commitments on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response

For 12th meeting of Intergovernmental Negotiating Body on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in Geneva 4-15 Nov. WMA calls for binding commitments

We must seize the moment to enshrine health equity as the foundation of global pandemic policy. An accord without access to healthcare for all will leave the world vulnerable and unjustly divided.” — Dr Jung-Yul Park, WMA Chair of Council

FERNEY VOLTAIRE, AIN, FRANCE, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the start of the Twelfth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB12) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, taking place in Geneva from 4-15 November, the World Medical Association calls on member states to adopt binding commitments, ensuring equity and transparency.WMA adopts Strengthened Statement on Pandemics and Epidemics ahead of WHO Negotiations for a Pandemic AccordTwo weeks ago, the World Medical Association (WMA), at its 75th General Assembly in Helsinki, Finland, adopted a revised Statement on Pandemics and Epidemics that calls for strengthened global health resilience, equitable access to healthcare, and an integrated One Health approach. This Statement informs the WMA’s advocacy within ongoing WHO Pandemic Accord negotiations to create an effective, legally binding framework for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPPR).Urgent Appeal at INB12At the INB12 meeting that starts in Geneva today, the WMA calls on Member States to adopt binding commitments rooted in equity and transparency.“We must seize this moment to enshrine health equity as the foundation of global pandemic policy,” said Dr Jung-Yul Park, WMA Chair of Council. “An accord without equitable access to healthcare for all will leave the world vulnerable and unjustly divided.”“Civil society and medical associations must be core partners in our collective pandemic response. We urge leaders to adopt a framework that upholds these principles and prepares all communities for future health threats,” said Dr Park.The WMA stands with civil society in pressing for an agreement that promotes equitable access to countermeasures, technology transfer, and a One Health focus. Addressing inequities in health systems that hinder effective pandemic response, the Statement urges collaborative action from health, governmental, and non-governmental sectors to ensure preparedness measures are equitable, reaching vulnerable populations.Embracing a One Health Approach to Pandemic PreparednessThe WMA emphasizes a One Health approach that connects human, animal, and environmental health as essential to addressing root causes of pandemics, including climate change, ecosystem degradation, and socio-economic disparities. This framework seeks to foster resilient health systems that can respond to emerging infectious threats effectively.Key Actions Urged by the revised WMA StatementThe updated Statement outlines critical measures for global and national leaders:• Strengthen Global Pandemic Infrastructure: Equip WHO to lead in global health efforts, emphasizing coordinated, rapid responses to infectious threats.• Advance Health Equity: Address health disparities by ensuring timely, equitable access to critical health resources, particularly in vulnerable communities.• Engage Civil Society in Preparedness: Recognize civil society’s role in PPPR by actively involving non-governmental organizations, healthcare professionals, and local communities, whose contributions are essential to sustainable, effective pandemic response.• Combat Misinformation: Ensure consistent, accurate public health messaging to counter misinformation.• Enforce Legal Accountability: Support robust legal frameworks that uphold international accountability in pandemic preparedness, reinforcing WHO’s International Health Regulations and the proposed Pandemic Accord.More information• See the WMA Statement on Epidemics and Pandemics here.• See past WMA Statements during WHO meetings here.

