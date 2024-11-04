Yost Leads Bipartisan Coalition of Attorneys General Condemning Election Violence

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In an effort to safeguard democratic principles and the rule of law, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a bipartisan coalition of 50 other attorneys general calling for peace nationwide in response to the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans. Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it.

The statement follows recent national polls highlighting widespread concerns among Americans about potential post-election unrest. Recognizing the gravity of these concerns, the attorneys general underscored the duty of elected leaders to ensure public order, promote national unity, and remind Americans of the importance of civil discourse.

AG Yost, in collaboration with his counterparts in Connecticut, Kansas and Oregon, sought and gained the support of attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maire, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming for this initiative.

The coalition urges other leaders and Americans as a whole to join in upholding these shared values and preserving the nation’s foundational legacy.

