Arrest Made Following Indictment in 2001 Cold Case

(NORWALK, Ohio) — A man believed to be responsible for his ex-wife’s disappearance and death has been indicted in Huron County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Huron County Prosecutor James Sitterly announced.

Paul Hicks, 50, of Sandusky, was taken into custody by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday afternoon after the indictment was filed in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Hicks faces three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

According to witnesses, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2001, at approximately 8 p.m., Regina Rowe Hicks, 25, left from her boyfriend’s residence in her white Chevrolet Camaro to pick up her son. But she never arrived. On Monday, Oct. 22, the car was found in a pond at Section Line Road 30 in Willard, her body inside.

The case was investigated by BCI at the request of and with the assistance of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office with the assistance of Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

