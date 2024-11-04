Press Releases

CT DoAg Accepting Applications for Low-Income Spay/Neuter Program Starting November 4

New Online Portal, APCP.ct.gov, Created for Animal Population Control Program Users

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) will begin accepting applications for the Animal Population Control Program’s (APCP) Low-Income Program on Monday, November 4, 2024, to assist eligible Connecticut residents with spaying or neutering a dog or cat they own. Applications must be submitted using the new APCP portal.

To be eligible for the low-income program, pet owners must reside in Connecticut and receive benefits from one of five programs through Department of Social Services at the time of application. Those programs include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Husky A, C, or D (Medicaid), State Administered General Assistance (SAGA), Temporary Family Assistance (TFA), and/or State Supplement.

Upon approval, vouchers will be issued electronically for up to two (2) pets on a first-come, first-serve basis of the available funds. The voucher is valid for 60 days and provides two vaccinations and a one-time sterilization benefit of $200 for a female dog, $180 for a male dog, $120 for a female cat, and $80 for a male cat.

Sterilizations and vaccinations must be performed by a Connecticut Licensed Veterinarian participating in the Animal Population Control Program. A list of practices and facilities with participating licensed veterinarians can be found on the APCP program page. If the veterinarians spay/neuter fee exceeds the voucher amount, the eligible pet owner is responsible for the difference. Payment for any additional procedures and/or medications is the responsibility of the pet owner.

New Portal Available

The new online portal, apcp.ct.gov, was created to facilitate the receipt of applications and distribution of reimbursements for users of the Animal Population Control Program.

“Under the Lamont administration all state agencies have been tasked with enhancing constituent services. The implementation of this new portal will make it easier for all program users – from applicants to participating veterinarians,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt.

Applicants, including low-income individuals, municipalities, and feral cat organizations, will be able to apply electronically and track the status of their application. Once their application has been approved, applicants will receive an email notification containing their voucher number, and an image of the voucher, to be redeemed at a participating veterinarian location.

Participating veterinarian practices will be able to search and view vouchers, submit reimbursement and medically unfit for surgery forms, check the status of a used voucher submitted for reimbursement, and access historical reporting. The submission of monthly invoices and forms by mail will be eliminated and the tracking features will provide real-time updates.

Tutorial guides and FAQs have been developed and posted to apcp.ct.gov to support users. In addition, webinars will be offered to participating veterinarian practices, along with virtual office hours to address any concerns and ensure a smooth transition.

Municipal Pound Pet and Feral Cat Programs

Connecticut residents adopting a dog or cat from a municipal pound pay a fee of $45.00 to the municipal pound at the time of adoption. In return they receive a voucher to use at a participating veterinary practice to have their adopted animal sterilized and vaccinated. Towns and municipalities may begin transitioning to the online portal starting November 4, 2024. They must use the portal starting January 1, 2025, to submit vouchers electronically.

The Feral Cat program assists Connecticut non-profit rescue groups in the sterilization and vaccination of feral cats.

Questions about the Fiscal Year 2025 Animal Population Control Program can be directed to agr.apcp@ct.gov or by calling 860-713-2507.

The Animal Population Control Program was established in 1995 to reduce pet overpopulation and reduce the spread of rabies and other diseases through immunizations. The APCP is funded by an annual surcharge on Connecticut dog licenses, adoption fees, and proceeds from the sale of the “Caring for Pets” commemorative license plates and donations. It has provided benefits to more than 250,000 animals since it began.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

