Sport, Arts and Culture announces dates for upcoming Mzansi Golden Economy

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) wish to officially announce the dates for the upcoming Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) and the Target Groups: Arts and Social Development Open Call grant funding applications. The 2025/26 financial year call for applications will open on Friday, 08 November, and close on Friday, 06 December 2024.

Launched with a mandate to increase the economic growth and to create jobs in the country, the Mzansi Golden Economy strategy considers the arts, culture, and heritage sector as the “new gold” which has the potential to reposition the sector as the key market player in the country’s economic development. MGE aims to make strategic investments to optimize the economic benefit of the Arts, Culture and Heritage sector by financially supporting key areas of the creative economy through various workstreams. MGE Open Call supports compliant Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) and Private/Public companies (PTY Limited).

The Target Groups: Arts and Social Development funding is earmarked for Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) that facilitate participation and development of targeted groups:

Children

Persons with Disabilities

Older Persons

Women

The 2025/26 Funding Open Call for applications could be accessed through the government SITA portal www.eservices.gov.za upon the opening date of the 08th of November 2024.

Guidelines for Mzansi Golden Economy Strategy and The Target Groups: Arts and Social Development Open Calls will be publicised/issued before the commencement of the call.

NB: - The MGE open call is a competitive grant funding programme of DSAC, the funding is provided based on the following:

Funding is based on the merits of the submitted applications.

Applications are reviewed for eligibility and completeness and NO applicant will automatically be entitled to funding.

Support will be provided to projects that will be implemented from May (2025) to February (2026).

Media enquiries:

Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communications and Marketing

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: zimasav@dsac.gov.za