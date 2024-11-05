Pole Star Global Partners with Ambrey to Deliver Advanced Ship Security Alert Services and Covert Tracking Solutions

Pole Star Global - Ambrey Partnership Image

Pole Star Global, a pioneer in maritime technology and SOLAS-compliant Ship Security Alert Services, announce a strategic partnership with Ambrey.

With real-time coordination between Pole Star's 24/7 Support, our FleetWeather team, and Ambrey's Global Ops Center, we will provide full support to any vessel in any high-risk situation, anywhere.” — Ross Martin, Managing Director - Shipping & Offshore at Pole Star Global

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pole Star Global , a pioneer in maritime technology and SOLAS-compliant Ship Security Alert Services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ambrey , a leader in maritime risk management and intelligence.This collaboration integrates Ambrey's Security Events service into Pole Star's Podium platform, allowing mariners to stay informed about the latest security threats. These services are seamlessly incorporated into Podium's Ship Security and Tracking modules, enhancing the platform's comprehensive suite of features.The partnership creates a fully responsive Ship Security Alert Service (SSAS) and advanced covert tracking capabilities for managers and operators, strengthening the security posture of shipowners and their crews. By combining Ambrey’s operational expertise with Pole Star’s innovative technology, we safeguard both vessels and personnel.This unified security ecosystem allows Podium subscribers access to Ambrey's global operations and intelligence while Ambrey customers benefit from Pole Star's industry-leading SSAS and tracking technology, as well as access to our FleetWeather routing and forecasting services."We're excited to announce our partnership with Ambrey, which brings a powerful new dimension to maritime security," said Ross Martin, Managing Director - Shipping & Offshore at Pole Star Global. "With real-time coordination between Pole Star's 24/7 Support, our FleetWeather team, and Ambrey's Global Operations Center, we collectively provide full support to any vessel in any high-risk situation, anywhere. Together, we're delivering a more robust, all-encompassing solution that enhances operational confidence and provides peace of mind to our clients worldwide."Ambrey’s Managing Director of Analytics & Risk, Joshua Hutchinson, confirmed,“This partnership with Pole Star represents a significant leap forward in the maritime sector. Together, we are committed to crafting enhanced solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by the maritime community – elevating industry standardsfor the seafarer and shipping".The partnership is set to launch services in Q4 2024, with ongoing further enhancements to provide customers with the most advanced maritime security solutions available globally.For more information about Ambrey and Pole Star Global’s new offerings, please visit www.ambrey.com and www.polestarglobal.com/podium-platform Notes to editors:About PolestarPole Star Global is a leader in maritime intelligence, offering software solutions that enhance voyage planning, emissions control, safety, compliance, and risk management, providing better protection for ships, crews, and investments in the maritime industry.At the heart of Pole Star Global is Podium, powered by the advanced DOMAIN engine. Podium integrates voyage monitoring, reporting, analysis, and optimisation into one easy-to-use system.PolestarFor further information please contact:Dany RastelliHead of Marketing & CommunicationsT: +44 (0)20 7313 7400E: dany.rastelli@polestar.comAbout AmbreyAmbrey is a global leader in maritime security and risk management, offering a comprehensive range of services to protect vessels, crews, and cargoes worldwide. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, Ambrey delivers trusted solutions that enhance the safety and security through its global maritime operations centre.AMBREY – Your risk is our business.For further information please contact:Ambrey - Timothy MountMarketing and CommunicationsT: +44 (0)20 3503 0330E: tim.mount@ambrey.com

