Media Advisory: Fortinet Returns to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and VP of Global Threat Intelligence at Fortinet

“In today’s interconnected world, the fight against cybercrime requires a unified front. Public-private partnerships are vital for sharing threat intelligence, resources, and innovations that collectively help organizations worldwide stay ahead of digital adversaries. The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity continues to offer a unique opportunity for collaboration where fellow cybersecurity leaders share effective strategies and develop real-world solutions for disrupting cybercrime.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that the company will return to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 11 to 13. Fortinet is a founding member of the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity and will again engage in the yearly event, which brings together global cybersecurity leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia to foster collaboration and enhance collective cyber resilience.

Derek Manky, Fortinet Chief Security Strategist and VP of Global Threat Intelligence, will share expertise and insights as the moderator of a panel discussion on November 13 about countering cybercrime through public-private partnerships. In addition to his active role in the Forum and its Centre for Cybersecurity’s Partnership Against Cybercrime and the Cybercrime Atlas initiative, Derek is actively involved with global threat intelligence initiatives, including NATO NICP, INTERPOL Expert Working Group, the Cyber Threat Alliance working committee, and FIRST, all in effort to shape the future of actionable threat intelligence and proactive security strategy.

In the past year, as a leading contributor to the Cybercrime Atlas initiative, Fortinet has collaborated to promote new approaches to accelerate the fight against cybercrime. Significant progress has been made, with the Cybercrime Atlas community vetting more than 10,000 actionable data points, creating seven intelligence packages to support cyber defenders, and supporting two cross-border disruption campaigns through the group’s research and intelligence.

Title: Better, Faster, Stronger: Accelerating Operational Collaborations to Disrupt Cybercrime

When: November 13, 2024, 10:30 a.m. CET

Where: World Economic Forum headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland

Overview: Operational collaborations to counter cybercrime are leading to arrests and shutdowns of massive criminal networks in 2024. However, we are not yet collaborating at a scale or speed that will change the calculation for criminals. This session will offer insights into how to harness the lessons from successful operational collaborations around the world to systematically disrupt cybercriminals in 2025.

Speakers:

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and VP of Global Threat Intelligence, Fortinet (facilitator)

Edvardas Šileris, Head, European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), Europol

Brigadier General Oleksandr Potii, Deputy Chairman, State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Craig Rice, Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Defence Alliance

Samantha Kight, Head, Industry Security, Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA)



More about the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

In a rapidly evolving cyberspace, where innovation and technology continuously redefine boundaries, systemic inequity is emerging when it comes to the capabilities of

organizations and countries to safeguard the benefits of technological progress.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024, the number of organizations maintaining minimum viable cyber resilience has decreased by 30%. This decline has further widened the skills gap in organizational cyber capabilities. The risks associated with this growing technological divide threaten the entire ecosystem and disproportionately impact the already vulnerable.

Against this backdrop, the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2024 will bring together over 150 of the world’s foremost cybersecurity leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia to foster collaboration on making cyberspace safer and more resilient for all.

