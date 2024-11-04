New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Announces Assistance in Helping Patients Find the Best Sober Living for Their Recovery Needs

Laguna Niguel, California—New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a top alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano, is happy to announce the new assistance its team of addiction specialists is offering prospective patients to help them find the best sober living for their recovery needs.

Sober Living Homes are a residential living facility where individuals live with other recovering addicts to work toward recovery. New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s new personalized assistance has been expertly designed to help patients access a personalized sober living experience where their length of time at the facility, the therapy and holistic options they engage in, and the choice of the sober living home are perfectly tailored to meet their unique recovery goals.

“Whether you have questions about sober living or are ready to find the sober living arrangement that works for you, New Leaf Detox & Treatment Sober Living in Laguna Niguel, California, and Orange County can help give you the resources you need. A specialist can give you all the information you need and help you plan on how to begin and pay for your sober living program,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Sober living homes are there to help patients transition from rehab back into the real world and help them develop the skills to do so successfully. Sober Living homes can often be a good decision if patients have an unstable homelife, or their living situation is particularly stressful or not conducive to their recovery.

The length of stay at these facilities can vary greatly. It is usually up to the patient how long they want to stay. Some need and benefit from the structure, while others feel they are ready to move on in a short amount of time.

The sober living programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. enable individuals to reclaim their independence by enabling them to continue their jobs, control their diet, be social, and participate in other holistic activities while additionally receiving group therapy and personalized counseling in a supportive, encouraging environment.

“Because everyone living in a sober living facility is going through similar challenges, living in one can help you stay on track toward recovery because the other residents can help hold you accountable,” furthered the spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “You’ll also be able to develop meaningful relationships with other residents and staff members, and those relationships can benefit you even after you leave the facility.”

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages prospective patients interested in learning more about the new assistance its team of addiction specialists is offering to help them find the best sober living for their recovery needs to call (949) 822-8664 today.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its sober living programmes, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-inc-announces-assistance-in-helping-patients-find-the-best-sober-living-for-their-recovery-needs/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.