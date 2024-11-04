ITPS Canada Ltd, RV Connex, and AEC Skyline Secure Acquisition of RTAF L-39ZA Fleet

Ensuring top-tier training and long-term fleet sustainability at ITTC

Ensuring top-tier training and long-term fleet sustainability at the International Tactical Training Centre

LONDON, ON, CANADA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITPS Canada Ltd, in collaboration with its Thai partner RV Connex Co. Ltd and AEC Skyline of the Netherlands, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) L-39ZA fleet, along with associated spares and engines.A dedicated team is currently in Thailand preparing to ship these advanced jet trainers and parts to Canada.The L-39ZA aircraft will undergo a comprehensive overhaul and upgrade to the Avionics Upgrade II standard before integrating into the fleet at ITPS Canada's International Tactical Training Centre (ITTC) This acquisition will enhance the school's training capabilities, bringing the total number of L-39 aircraft to 14, significantly improving the training experience for military and civilian pilots.Brendan “Darcee” Pierce, VP of Tactical Training at ITTC, says, "We are excited to have these additional aircraft and spare parts join our fleet. This provides us with the flexibility to continue to upgrade the capabilities of our L-39 trainers while still providing world-class training and ensures the sustainability of the fleet for years to come."AEC Skyline has also secured a portion of the airframes, spares, and engines, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-end contract air services to the Netherlands and allied armed forces and security agencies.Founded in 1991, AEC Skyline has established itself as a leader in providing advanced contract air and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) services and products. For more information on AEC Skyline, please visit www.aec-skyline.com RV Connex Co. Ltd, a prominent local corporation in the defense and security sector, employs over 400 individuals and plays a crucial role in supporting this strategic partnership. More information about RV Connex can be found at www.rvconnex.com ITTC provides tactical training at the Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT, Phase II-IV) and advanced tactical level. The in-house developed avionics upgrades for our jet trainers and incorporation of advanced simulation into our syllabus offers customised training solutions for 4.5 / 5th Gen fighter pilots, ensuring readiness to meet sovereign, NATO and allied forces fighter pilot requirements.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening international defense training capabilities and demonstrates a commitment to advancing aviation technology in partnership with trusted allies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.