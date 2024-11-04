SHEIN Celebrates the Holidays with Free Presents at the Distillery District

Join the 5-Day Pop-Up Filled with Festive Cheer, Gifts, and Holiday Magic

Toronto, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN , the leading global fashion e-retailer, is thrilled to bring festive cheer to Canadians with a magical holiday pop-up experience at the Distillery District’s Winter Village from November 13 to November 17, 2024. Conveniently located near the iconic heart sculpture, this event invites visitors to embrace the season with a touch of nostalgia.

At the heart of this pop-up is Box Santa, a playful, oversized Santa figure made from SHEIN-branded boxes, embodying the excitement of holiday gift-giving. Visitors can snap a picture with Box Santa, share it on social media using the hashtag #SHEINboxsanta, and instantly receive a free gift. Over the five-day event, SHEIN will be distributing 10,000 presents, featuring popular items across home décor, accessories, apparel, stationary and more.

SHEIN is proud to spotlight local talent with a 10-panel mural along Case Goods Lane at the Winter Village, created by Canadian illustrator Kathleen Fu. Known for her intricate, Where’s Waldo-style artistry, Fu's mural brings to life quintessential Canadian winter moments – shoveling snow, building gingerbread houses, wrapping gifts, and even escaping the cold with a sunny holiday. On display from November 13 to January 5, this mural celebrates both the magic of winter and the creativity of our local community. Exclusive to the Canadian market, Fu’s illustrations will also be available for purchase on SHEIN’s website as tote bags, phone cases, and more.

"We are incredibly thankful to our Canadian shoppers for their ongoing support and for continuously choosing SHEIN for their fashion and lifestyle needs,” said Vito Zhong, General Manager of SHEIN Canada. “This pop-up is our way of saying thank you for making us a part of your holiday shopping experience. We’re proud to offer something for everyone, with a diverse range of categories that make it easy to find the perfect gift for every person on your list.”

SHEIN will also be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto by donating fall and winter clothing items for their Holiday Drive, ensuring children and families in need receive warm essentials this season. Additionally, SHEIN has partnered with Homeless Connect Toronto, contributing clothing for their One-Stop-Shop Event, which provides essential services and support to vulnerable individuals across the city.

As holiday preparations begin, SHEIN is making gift shopping simpler with an early Black Friday sale, featuring up to 90% off across categories from now through December 30. Each week brings fresh seasonal deals, with extra surprises planned for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it easy to find thoughtful gifts for everyone. To explore SHEIN’s holiday offerings, visit ca.shein.com/campaigns/ca_mkt .

Visit SHEIN’s holiday pop-up at the Distillery District’s Winter Village to enjoy the holiday magic, celebrate Canadian creativity, and take home special gifts – perfect for making cherished memories with loved ones this season.

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 13: 12 PM to 9 PM

Thursday, November 14: 10 AM to 9 PM

Friday, November 15 to Saturday, November 16: 10 AM to 10 PM

Sunday, November 17: 10 AM to 9 PM

WHERE:

55 Mill Street, Toronto, ON, Canada M5A 1G3

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto

For 117 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) has enabled life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people in Toronto. In 2023, BBBST mentors volunteered over 44,100 hours, mentoring 1,524 youth across the city. BBBST’s data-driven framework provides successful outcomes for young people facing adversity. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, visit https://bbbstoronto.com/ .

About Homeless Connect Toronto

Homeless Connect Toronto (HCT) is a volunteer-led charity focused on ending homelessness in Toronto. By partnering with social service agencies, businesses, and volunteers, HCT organizes an annual event that brings together vital resources and support for individuals facing homelessness, fostering sustainable partnerships to improve access to essential services in the community.

