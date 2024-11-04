FTI Consulting Expands Financial Services Practice with Appointment of Two Senior Managing Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Caitlin Holmes and Mark Sexton as Senior Managing Directors in the Financial Services practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, further enhancing the firm’s risk management and regulatory compliance services.

“Financial services organizations are experiencing an immense shift in the status quo, leading to a heightened risk landscape, whether it’s related to new regulations, technological advancements or competition in the industry,” said Stella Mendes, Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Caitlin and Mark bring deep knowledge of the regulatory and compliance space and can address the individual challenges our clients face in order to implement tailored solutions. I am thrilled to welcome them as we reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Ms. Holmes, who is based in Los Angeles, is a Certified Public Accountant and has more than two decades of experience in financial management, risk and compliance, business process design, remediation and project management. She has advised clients in the public and commercial sectors on engagements including the standup of a COVID-19 pandemic relief program and the conducting of a multimillion-dollar improper payment assessment.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Holmes will help clients enhance their financial and operational performance through strategic assessments and planning, business development, financial audits and revenue generation. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, she was a Partner at Guidehouse, where she focused on asset disposition, transaction management, internal controls, regulatory compliance and project management within the financial services industry.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Holmes said, “The business environment is changing rapidly for our financial services clients. They need a partner who can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them, delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions. I look forward to joining the team at FTI Consulting as we help our clients turn challenges into opportunities where they can harness value.”

Mr. Sexton is based in New York and has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, with deep expertise in enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, financial crimes compliance and capital markets. At FTI Consulting, he will utilize his regulatory knowledge to help clients design and implement large-scale risk management and compliance frameworks that align to business strategy.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Sexton was a Managing Director in the Promontory business unit of IBM Consulting’s U.S. Financial Services practice, where he advised clients on the design and implementation of governance, risk management and regulatory compliance programs, including the development of joint advisory and technology solutions for the largest domestic and foreign financial institutions in the United States. He previously held senior positions at JPMorganChase, Citibank and KPMG prior to working in bank supervision at the Federal Reserve bank of New York.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sexton said, “New business models, adjacent risks and heightened regulatory expectations in financial services are creating new challenges and increasing the cost of non-compliance. I am pleased to join the team of industry and regulatory experts at FTI Consulting, who understand the need to deliver actionable advice to clients on how to navigate these highly complex matters.”

The addition of Ms. Holmes and Mr. Sexton expands the capabilities of the Financial Services practice, following the appointment of Beji Varghese as a Senior Managing Director earlier this year. Professionals within the practice support financial institutions through all stages of the business cycle to protect and enhance enterprise value.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

