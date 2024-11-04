Immunoassay Market on Track to Achieve USD 54.85 Billion Value by 2032 with a 5.4% CAGR

Immunoassay Market

The escalating existence of detrimental illnesses worldwide is a prominent factor driving the immunoassay market.

Detrimental illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer frequently need premature detection to handle and cure productively.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The immunoassay market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The immunoassay market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 54.85 billion by 2032. It was valued at USD 34.22 billion in 2023. It exhibited a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲?Immunoassays are speedy and precise tests that can be utilized on-site and, in the laboratory, to inspect particular molecules. They depend on the intrinsic potential of an antibody to secure the particular framework of a molecule. Antibodies are proteins created by animals as an answer to the seizure of a foreign molecule into the body.As antibodies are advanced to the particular three-dimensional framework of an antigen, they are excessively particular and will secure only to that framework. Once clarified from the blood, monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies are perfect assay reagents to locate and observe particular earmarked molecules with restricted intrusion from alternate material. Immunoassays assist in recognizing biomarkers connected with conditions permitting premature diagnostic and mediation, impacting the immunoassay market growth favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬?• Abbott• BD• Beckman Coulter• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• bioMérieux SA• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics• Quidel Corporation• Siemens Healthineers• Sysmex Corporation• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Some of the leading players in the immunoassay market. Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will push the market in the course of the forecast period.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers declared the instigation of Atellica CI Analyzer, succeeding in obtaining consent from the Food and Drug Administration.• In March 2023, Quidel Corporation obtained consent from the US FDA to market Sofia 2 SARS Antigen+ FIA.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Surge in Communicable Illnesses: The growing cases of communicable illnesses are pushing the market. Escalated occurrences of communicable illnesses demand more sizeable scrutiny and screening initiatives.• Surge in the Biotechnology Industry: Biotechnology firms are massively entangled in the research and development of contemporary drugs, therapies, and diagnostic instruments. They are elemental in R&D procedures for inspecting and assessing biomarkers, estimating drug productivity, and inspecting disease procedures. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on immunoassay market sales.• Technological Progressions: Technological inventions such as automated platforms and microfluidics sanction elevated output screening, permitting the concurrent analysis of several specimens.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest immunoassay market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to its progressive healthcare framework, elevated funding in research and development, and robust administrative ambiance.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to augmenting healthcare frameworks, growing funding in medical technology, and the growing weight of detrimental and contaminating illnesses.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Product Outlook:• Reagents & Kitso ELISA Reagents & Kitso Rapid Test Reagents & Kitso ELISPOT Reagents & Kitso Western Blot Reagents & Kitso Other Reagents & Kits• Analyzers/Instrumentso Open Ended Systemso Closed Ended Systems• Software & ServicesBy Technology Outlook:• Radioimmunoassay (RIA)• Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)o Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA)o Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)• Rapid Test• OthersBy Application Outlook:• Therapeutic Drug Monitoring• Oncology• Cardiology• Endocrinology• Infectious Disease Testing• Autoimmune Diseases• OthersBy End User Outlook:• Hospitals• Blood Banks• Clinical Laboratories• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies• Academic Research Centers• OthersBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global immunoassay industry is expected to reach USD 54.85 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2024–2032.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the immunoassay market worth?The market size was valued at USD 34.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 54.85 billion by 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest share in the market?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment by product is expected to record a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The software & services product segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Enteric Empty Capsules Market:Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market:Prostaglandin Analogs Market:Surgical Suction Instruments Market:Digital PCR Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.