Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Adient PLC, Magna International Inc.

Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market

By functions, the pneumatic massage segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for premium automobiles from developing regions & increase in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology fuel the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market growth” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $366.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $631.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Automotive pneumatic seats are frequently installed in automobiles to raise the seat height, making the driver more comfortable, or to keep passengers safe while traveling. These pneumatic vehicle seats come in a variety of sizes and forms, as well as for a variety of uses. Pneumatic automobile seats are composed of high-quality plastic and metals and are assured to be free of sharp edges that might cause injury. The pneumatic vehicle seats have luxurious seating materials made of quality leather and fabric, ensuring safety, and elegance. Pneumatic automotive seats are available with adjustable seat heights and partitions, allowing users to personalize their use of them. The pneumatic massages lumbar support seating systems massage and support the back using sophisticated air technology. Multiple air bladders are integrated into your chairs and inflate and deflate to facilitate healing in the lumbar soft tissues.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 326 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14189 Increase in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries and surge in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology drive the growth of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, retrofitting of existing automotive vehicles and adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions create new opportunities in the coming years.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-pneumatic-comfort-seat-system-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.The factors, such as rise in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries, and increase in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology, are expected to drive the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs associated with pneumatic seating solutions and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions, and retrofitting of existing automotive are the factors anticipated to supplement the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market growth 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14189 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐡, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐤𝐮., 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐅𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡, 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭, 𝐀𝐥𝐟𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦The sale of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of the market players in 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth, generating uncertain demand scenarios, and increasing panic among the customer segments.Based on propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market , and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14189 Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading consumers of automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. India is developing at a significant rate, as a result of government initiatives, such as self-reliant India, to boost its manufacturing activities and enhance the outlook for automotive manufacturers.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Automotive Flooring Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/06/2510547/0/en/Automotive-Flooring-Market-to-Garner-2-2-Billion-Globally-by-2031-at-5-8-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html Automotive Paints Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/24/2634084/0/en/Automotive-Paints-Market-Size-to-Reach-29-7-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Autonomous Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-vehicles-market-to-hit--448568-61-million-globally-by-2035-at-22-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301982164.html Automotive Garage Equipment Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-garage-equipment-market-to-reach-35-52-billion-globally-by-2032-at-7-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302081608.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.