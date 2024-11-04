Aroma Retail Supports Exponential Ecommerce Growth with Descartes Parcel Shipping Solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Las Vegas-based Aroma Retail, a leading environmental scenting company specializing in signature resort scents and unique fragrance libraries for home and business, is using Descartes’ cloud-based, multi-carrier parcel shipping solution to scale ecommerce order fulfillment in support of escalating sales growth.

“What began as a tiny operation in our kitchen a few short years ago, manually shipping a handful of orders daily, has exploded into a 13,000-square-foot facility shipping on average 4,000+ orders per month, with more than US$5 million in annual revenue. It quickly became clear that we needed an ecommerce shipping solution that could scale rapidly and take our peak season volume spikes in stride,” said Jim Reding, CEO at Aroma Retail. “From hiccup-free integration with our ecommerce platform and rate shopping integrated into the checkout process to highly responsive support, the Descartes solution has simplified and expedited fulfilment, boosting productivity, cutting shipping costs and transforming the customer experience to help us build brand loyalty and drive continued growth.”

Descartes’ cloud-based multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions help small-, medium- and even large-sized retailers control, manage and automate steps in ecommerce fulfillment processes to improve warehouse performance. The solutions help retailers reduce shipping costs by automatically importing ecommerce orders, comparing carrier rates, eliminating fulfillment decisions, printing shipping labels for all major carriers, and tracking shipments in real-time through final delivery. With seamless integration to leading ecommerce marketplaces, ERP providers, and supply chain platforms and live customer support, Descartes’ shipping solutions help ecommerce businesses scale easily and quickly to manage rising order volumes and drive growth.

“We’re delighted that Descartes’ ecommerce shipping solution has played a meaningful role in Aroma Retail’s explosive growth,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce North America at Descartes. “In a highly competitive ecommerce marketplace, service differentiation is key to customer satisfaction and a steady flow of orders. Our multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions enable ecommerce businesses of all sizes to quickly scale their operations to meet peak demands, optimizing delivery execution and cultivating a differentiated customer experience to improve retention.”

About Aroma Retail

Founded in 2017, Aroma Retail provides environmental scenting solutions for homes and businesses, including pure grade fragrance oils used by world-class resorts. The Green-Certified and Women-Owned company operates out of a 13,000 square-foot facility in Las Vegas, NV and offers a fragrance library of more than 100 scents. Aroma Retail ships a wide range of scented products and aroma diffusion machines globally via its ecommerce website and through its Las Vegas retail location, Smelly Bar. For more information, visit www.aromaretail.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

