CPaaS Revenue to Exceed $34bn Next Year, as AdTech Partnerships Drive Growth

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, found revenue generated from Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) will grow by 13% globally in 2026; up from $30 billion this year.

It attributed this significant single-year growth to CPaaS players’ efforts to reposition their platforms as full ‘customer interaction solutions’ that provide campaign management tools for rich media messaging. This marks a shift from the simpler platforms designed to bulk send authentication traffic, such as one-time passwords (OTPs) over SMS.

An extract from the report, Global CPaaS Market 2025-2029, is available as a free download.

Click-to-chat to Grow Rich Media Messaging Traffic

The market-leading study identified partnerships with AdTech platforms as an emerging strategy which will achieve this growth. Specifically, the study identified click-to-chat, an advertising feature allowing enterprises to channel customers from external sources to messaging channels, as a key solution to capitalise on this growing market.

Juniper Research believes that partnerships with AdTech platforms are crucial to the solution's initial success as they maximise the reach of these external sources. Given the broad reach of advertising networks, CPaaS platforms must compete on how extensive their click-to-chat reach is, offering their clients greater opportunities for user acquisition.

By implementing click-to-chat functionality, CPaaS platforms will drive traffic to monetisable messaging channels and increase their value for customer interaction. Research author Molly Gatford commented: “We advise CPaaS platform vendors that they must be able to verify customers' ability to receive messages via rich communication services (RCS) or over-the-top (OTT) apps before broad implementation. Failing to do so will harm the tool's reputation by providing a solution that does not work for all users.”

About the Research Suite

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the CPaaS market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 260,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

View the market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/research/telecoms-connectivity/communication-services/cpaas-research-report/

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/resources/free-research/how-cpaas-services-must-pivot-in-the-next-year/

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world’s leading network operators and communications platforms.

For further details contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.