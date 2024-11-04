Social Development hosts Namibian delegation on a learning visit to South Africa, 4 Nov

Following the outcomes of the 13th Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Government of the Republic of Namibia held in Windhoek, Namibia in 2023, the Department of Social Development, will from 4-6 November 2024, host a Namibian delegation on a learning visit to South Africa.

The learning visit, comprised of senior officials from the Namibian Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, the University of Namibia and Project Hope, will focus on South Africa’s child protection system, with particular interest on the role of social auxillary workers and child care workers.

The visiting delegation seeks to learn about South Africa’s harmonisation of data collection and reporting systems such as the Child Protection Register.

The learning visit presents an opportunity for the delegations to consolidate and further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of social development, as well as follow up on progress made in the finalisation of the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) since the last BNC held in 2023.

This MOU incorporates new areas of cooperation in amongst others, substance abuse, services to older persons and persons with disabilities, strengthening social service professions, poverty eradication and sustainable livelihoods, child care protection and trafficking in persons and gender-based violence and femicide.

The strong diplomatic and political relations between South Africa and Namibia were forged during their common struggle against colonialism and apartheid. One of the key issues currently in the cooperation agreement between the two countries is social security, particularly grants administration in what is known as the Walvis Bay Agreement.

As part South Africa's transition to freedom and democracy in 1994, both countries agreed that South Africa will continue to provide health and welfare benefits to South African citizens in Walvis Bay, which had been under apartheid South Africa’s control. In line with this agreement, the South African Social Security Agency, currently pays about 532 beneficiaries of the Old Age Grant in Namibia.

During the BNC held last year, it was agreed that the Department, through SASSA, will no longer accept new social grants applications, but will continue with existing beneficiaries who will be phased out over time through natural attrition.

The Namibian delegation’s three-day learning programme will include interaction with the South African Council for Social Services Professions (SACSSP) and a site visit to a child and youth care centre around Gauteng Province.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Namibian delegation’s learning visit to South Africa planned as follows:

Date: Monday, 4 November 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: 134 HSRC Building, corner Pretorius and Bosman Streets, Pretoria

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 / NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 162 1154

E-mail: bathembuf@dsd.gov.za