Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market Set to Surge to $51.6 Billion by 2050 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 (𝐂𝐂𝐔𝐒) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at $𝟑.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a market valuation of $𝟓𝟏.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟓𝟎. This impressive expansion represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟒𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟓𝟎.
As governments and industries worldwide increasingly prioritize sustainability and climate change mitigation, the demand for effective carbon management solutions is on the rise. CCUS technologies play a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, making them essential for achieving global climate targets and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐂𝐔𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Governments are implementing stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, creating a favorable environment for CCUS investments.
• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Continuous innovations in carbon capture technologies are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, making CCUS more accessible to various industries.
• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: Major industries, particularly in energy, cement, and chemical manufacturing, are adopting CCUS solutions to comply with environmental standards and enhance sustainability practices.
Market participants are actively investing in research and development to advance CCUS technologies and improve their economic viability. Collaborations between public and private sectors are expected to further accelerate market growth, paving the way for a sustainable future.
The report highlights the need for global cooperation to implement CCUS projects, particularly in regions most affected by climate change. As the CCUS market continues to evolve, stakeholders must work together to create innovative solutions that will facilitate widespread adoption and drive the market towards its ambitious growth targets.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Air company
• Air products & chemicals
• Aker Solutions
• Azolla
• Blue planet
• Carbon Clean
• CGG SA
• Chevron
• Dakota Gasification Company
• Equinor
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Global Thermostat
• JGC Holdings Corporation
• Kiverdi Inc.
• LanzaTech
• Linde Plc
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.,
• Net power
• RWE AG
• Saipam
• Schlumberger Limited,
• Shell Plc
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Capture
• Transport
• Storage
• Usage/Utilization
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
• Post-Combustion
• Pre-Combustion
• Oxy-Fuel Combustion
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Industrial-Point-Source CCUS
• Direct Air Capture (DAC)
• Bioenergy With Carbon Capture & Storage (BECCS)
𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Aromatic polyurethane
• Indoor gardening
• Bioplastic
• SAF
• Astaxanthin
• Fine protein (food)
• Blast furnace carbon source
• Aromatic polycarbonate
• Algae biomass fuel
• Polyhydroxyurethane
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Power Generation
• Biomass
• Geothermal
• Hydrogen
• Solar
• Others
• Waste Treatment Plant
• Sewage Treatment
• Commercial Waste Treatment
• Industrial Waste Treatment
• Municipal Solid Waste
• Others Waster Treatment
• Cement
• Oil & Gas
• Iron & Steel
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Other Industries
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• The U.K.
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia
• ASEAN
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• UAE
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
