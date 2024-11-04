Argentina Inborn Errors of Protein Metabolism Market Size, Share & Trends, Industry Analysis, Report from 2024 to 2032
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐢𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟔𝟖.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟔𝟒.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Inborn errors of protein metabolism are a group of genetic disorders that disrupt the body's ability to metabolize proteins, leading to various health complications. The rising prevalence of these conditions, coupled with increased awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, is driving the growth of this market in Argentina.
Factors contributing to this growth include the expanding patient population, increased government initiatives for rare disease awareness, and ongoing research and development efforts to create effective therapies and treatment options.
As healthcare providers focus on enhancing patient outcomes through personalized treatment plans, the demand for innovative solutions in the inborn errors of protein metabolism segment is expected to rise. Furthermore, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are anticipated to facilitate the development of new therapeutic options, thereby propelling market growth.
Industry stakeholders are encouraged to capitalize on the emerging opportunities within this dynamic market to drive advancements in diagnosis and treatment, ultimately improving the quality of life for affected patients.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Nestlé Health Science
• Abbott
• Ajinomoto
• Solace Nutrition
• Danone SA
• Baxter
• Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
• Piam Farmaceutici S.P.A.
• B. Braun
• Biovencer Healthcare Pvt Ltd
• Galen Limited
• PKU-MDmil.com
• Centogene NV
• HRA Pharma Rare Diseases
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Phenylketonuria (PKU)
• Urea cycle defects (UCD)
• Leucinosis (MSUD)
• Methylmalonic Aciduria / Propionic Aciduria (MMA / PA)
• Glutaric Aciduria type 1 (GA-1)
• Isovaleric Aciduria (IVA)
• Homocystinuria (HOM)
• Type 1 Tyrosinemia (HT-1)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Medical Food
• Drugs
• Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Pediatric
• Adult
