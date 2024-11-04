Submit Release
News Search

There were 354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,641 in the last 365 days.

Water and Sanitation briefs media on its performance during first 100 days, 5 Nov

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, will, on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, lead a media briefing to reflect on the performance of the Ministry during its first hundred days. Minister Majodina will be joined by Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date:    Tuesday, 5 November 2024
Time:   10:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

For confirmations, please contact Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123 / Ishmael@gcis.gov.za;

For more information, contact DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa on 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama on 083 271 8790 or monamac@dws.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Water and Sanitation briefs media on its performance during first 100 days, 5 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more