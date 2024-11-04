Water and Sanitation briefs media on its performance during first 100 days, 5 Nov

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, will, on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, lead a media briefing to reflect on the performance of the Ministry during its first hundred days. Minister Majodina will be joined by Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

For confirmations, please contact Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123 / Ishmael@gcis.gov.za;

For more information, contact DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa on 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama on 083 271 8790 or monamac@dws.gov.za