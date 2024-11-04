Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi leads government delegation to 12th World Urban Forum in Egypt, 4 to 8 Nov

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will lead a government delegation to the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12)’s Summit to be held under the theme: “It All Starts at Home. Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities”.

The Summit will take place from 04-08 November 2024 in Egypt, Cairo.

WUF12, a high-level forum established by the United Nations (UN) in 2021, is convened by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and hosted by member states every two years on a rotational basis.

The Summit brings together delegates, including Ministers, from across the globe to explore how the different spheres of government can work better together to achieve vision 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Summit places particular attention on multilevel governance arrangements and partnerships for adequate housing, climate action, finance systems, digital technology, and urban crises response.

It will seek to address one of the currently pressing issues in the world, that is, rapid urbanisation and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies.

WUF12 aligns with this year's theme, emphasizing the vital role local action plays in accelerating urban sustainability.

While at the Summit, the Minister will participate in a number of sessions as a panellist and address a number of other sessions including the session on localising the Implementation of the Global Action Plan for Accelerating the Transformation of Slum and Informal Settlements.

The Minister will also participate in a number of ministerial sessions and have bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

The networking session will create a dialogue space between the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) countries and development partners around the Global Action Plan to share visions and actions for slum transformation, localised prioritisation, and multi-partnership approaches.

The South African delegation will comprise officials from all spheres of government, Human Settlements entities, Members of the Executive Councils responsible for Human Settlements, representatives from the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), Mayor’s and MMCs of Human Settlements.

