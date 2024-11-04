Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola hosts UK counterpart in Cape Town, 5 Nov

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola will host Rt. Hon David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development of the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, in Cape Town. The meeting will focus on strengthening relations between South Africa and the UK.

The UK is one of South Africa’s most significant bilateral partners, particularly in trade, investment, skills development, science, innovation, the Just Energy Transition and tourism, among others.

The media is invited as follows:

Date: 5 November 2024
Venue: Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town 
Times:
⁠14h00: Opening Remarks by Minister Lamola and Secretary of State Lammy
⁠15h00 – 15h15: Closing Remarks by Minister Lamola and Foreign Secretary Lammy
15h20 – 15h40: Joint Press Briefing
RSVP:RakgakoleM@dirco.gov.za

Enquiries: 
Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperso

