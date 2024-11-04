Flame-retardant Down Jacket by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan Wins Bronze in A' Baby Products Design Awards

Flame-retardant Down Jacket

Innovative Children's Jacket Featuring High-tech Flame-retardant Fabric and Modular Design Honored with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced the Flame-retardant Down Jacket by Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan as a Bronze Winner in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the jacket's exceptional design, which combines cutting-edge safety features with a focus on comfort and versatility.The Flame-retardant Down Jacket's innovative design addresses the growing need for protective clothing suitable for children's outdoor activities. By incorporating advanced flame-retardant fabric technology and a modular structure, this jacket offers a practical solution that aligns with current trends and industry standards in the baby products sector. The design's emphasis on safety, comfort, and adaptability makes it a valuable addition to the market, benefiting both consumers and the industry as a whole.What sets the Flame-retardant Down Jacket apart is its use of high-tech flame-retardant raw yarn fabric, which boasts a limiting oxygen index of up to 28% and ensures no release of harmful gases at high temperatures. The jacket's modular design, combined with far infrared thermal fabric and heat-retaining lining, provides exceptional warmth and flexibility in various outdoor conditions. Additionally, the jacket's tailored fit, based on biomechanics, ensures a comfortable wearing experience for children.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan's commitment to innovation and excellence in children's clothing design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of cutting-edge materials and technologies that prioritize children's safety and well-being. The award also motivates the design team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the Flame-retardant Down Jacket and its designers at:About Li Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan YuanLi Cheng, Yan Wang and Suwan Yuan are designers from China who work for Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd., a leading private enterprise in the Chinese garment industry. With a focus on innovative children's clothing, they combine cutting-edge fabrics and technologies to create products that meet the diverse needs of children while prioritizing safety, comfort, and style.About Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd.Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd., founded in 1996, is a cross-industry comprehensive private enterprise with multi-brand garments as its mainline products. The company boasts two major clothing brands, Semir and Balabala, which are the leading brands in China's sportswear and children's garment industry respectively. Balabala, a famous children's fashion clothing brand in China, covers a full range of categories to meet children's multi-scene wearing needs. Featuring cutting-edge fabrics and technologies, this line of products is designed by an international professional design team, aiming to be suitable for children of all ages and help bring them a happy childhood.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovation, safety measures, comfort, material quality, ease of use, durability, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, eco-friendliness, cultural sensitivity, age appropriateness, emotional connection, versatility, cost-effectiveness, hygiene consideration, educational value, inclusivity, and market potential. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create products that positively influence industry standards and enhance the lives of children and families.About A' Design AwardThe A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design capabilities and contributions to the advancement of the baby products industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from leading professionals, agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the competition aims to identify and celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact society. By showcasing these innovative products on a global stage, the A' Design Award promotes the principles of good design and inspires further advancements in the field. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.