Global Online Survey Software Market To Reach $6.33 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 15.5%

The online survey software market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.11 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the early adoption of the Internet, enhanced cost efficiency, globalization, the expansion of e-commerce, advancements in data security, and the widespread use of mobile devices.

The online survey software market is anticipated to experience swift growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $6.33 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to result from a greater emphasis on data analytics, a wider variety of survey types, more user-friendly interfaces, and improved security measures.

The rising demand for virtual learning is projected to drive the growth of the online survey software market in the future. Virtual learning encompasses an educational setting in which students engage in a digitally-based curriculum and receive instruction from instructors who deliver lectures online through video or audio. Online survey software plays a crucial role in virtual learning by streamlining the collection of student feedback, evaluating the effectiveness of courses, and allowing educators to implement data-driven enhancements, thereby improving the overall quality of the virtual learning experience.

Key players in the online survey software market include Google LLC, Qualtrics, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., SVMK Inc. (SurveyMonkey), Confirmit AS, Automattic (CrowdSignal), QuestionPro, Typeform S.L., Formstack LLC, SurveySparrow Inc., Alchemer (SurveyGizmo), Rybbon Inc., Qualaroo Inc., Questionnaire, Voxco Insights Platform, Snap Surveys Ltd., SoGoSurvey Inc., Formsite LLC, QuickTapSurvey, AskNicely, Checkbox Survey Inc

Key players in the online survey software market are intensifying their efforts to launch innovative survey platforms, such as Build with AI, to secure a competitive advantage. Build with AI is a feature that leverages artificial intelligence to help users create surveys, enhance question quality, and optimize survey design for more effective data collection and analysis.

1) By Product: Individual Grade, Enterprise Grade

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: Small Scale Enterprises, Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Pricing Model: One Time License, Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription

5) By Application: Education, Public Sector, Automotive, Airline and Travel, BFSI, Retail, Medical, Media

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Online Survey Software Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Online survey tools are software applications that allow users to create, manage, and analyze different types of surveys on their own websites, via email, or on dedicated web pages designed to gather feedback or data that yields actionable insights through online feedback channels.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Online Survey Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into online survey software market size, online survey software market drivers and trends, online survey software competitors' revenues, and online survey software market growth across geographies.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions.

The Global Market Model serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



