Beyon Unveils its Visionary Digital City at Gateway Gulf Forum Bahrain

Beyon Unveiled its Digital City Project designed to meet the requirements of advanced digital lifestyles

Beyon Signs Digital City Development Agreement with Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat)

Beyon’s Digital City is more than just a project, it is a vision and benchmark for the future of urban living built upon the core tenets of Bahrain’s Vision 2030.” — Beyon CEO Andrew Kvalseth

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyon BSC (Ticker: BEYON) , unveiled plans for its ambitious 380,000 square meter Digital City project, located in Hamala, through a key signing ceremony with Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat). The signing ceremony between the two entities took place during the opening day of the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2024 organized at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain. Through the signing, Beyon named Edamah as the development manager for its signature project, for which construction is expected to begin in 2025. Present at the signing ceremony were HE Sh. Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Beyon and Edamah, as well as Andrew Kvalseth, CEO of Beyon, and Christopher Calvert, CEO of Edamah.The Beyon Digital City project is anchored by the organization’s strategic intent to deliver digital transformation that tallies closely with Bahrain’s national digitalization drives. The project is designed to seamlessly integrate the facets of connectivity, technology, and real estate establishing a new standard for mixed-use developments in Bahrain and meeting the requirements of advanced digital lifestyles as well as international standards and frameworks for smart cities. Additionally, projects such as these have proven to be strategic enablers of both local and foreign direct investment and a means of economic stimulus, job creation and economic convergence across sectors.Announcing the development, CEO Andrew Kvalseth said, “Beyon’s Digital City is more than just a project, it is a vision and benchmark for the future of urban living built upon the core tenets of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 that prioritize livability, sustainability, inclusivity and digitalization. We ourselves hold these values at the core of our business in Beyon, and believe in supporting this vision, and Bahrain’s position as a symbol of a modern, connected nation. We believe that this project will provide promising investment opportunities, especially for investors interested in sustainable growth and return on investment.”Andrew Kvalseth further explained the main elements of the Digital City, “Beyon’s Digital City development, centers around three core pillars that mirror the organization’s brand principles and identity: People, Nature, and Technology. Stemming from these are plans for the project’s prioritization of life and livability, fostering of green spaces, and embracing innovation and digital integration.”Functionally, the dynamic mixed-use environment will include Beyon’s main headquarters, as well as R&D centers, healthcare facilities, fitness and recreation centers, and educational premises. In addition, there will be contemporary office spaces, retail and dining areas, as well as hospitality and serviced apartments. At the heart of the development lies a 1.2 km green, vehicle-free, boulevard that seamlessly unites these spaces, promoting a harmonious lifestyle.The project’s backbone is its advanced telecommunications infrastructure, which will power IoT and AI systems, enabling real-time, data-driven urban management for optimal operational efficiency. Residents and visitors will benefit from enhanced user experiences through seamless digital services and the flexibility to integrate future smart technologies.In line with Beyon’s commitment to sustainability, the Digital City aims for LEED certification for its buildings, utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing efficient resource management practices. Additionally, smart transportation solutions, including electric and autonomous vehicles and IoT-enabled traffic systems, will be integrated to optimize mobility and minimize environmental impact.In bringing this vision to life, Beyon has partnered with Edamah who have been appointed to handle the project’s development management. The decision is driven by Edamah's ability to consistently, effectively and competently, deliver projects on time, in accordance with the highest international standards. Edamah CEO, Christopher Calvert, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Beyon on such a pioneering project. Our expertise in real estate development and construction will ensure that the Digital City is grounded in industry best practices while leveraging Beyon’s technological leadership to set new standards in smart, sustainable urban development. This partnership allows for a seamless fusion of real estate and technology, ensuring the project not only meets but sets new standards in smart, sustainable urban development.”The Digital City project represents a new benchmark for the GCC region, championing innovative, sustainable, and people-centric urban living that aligns with Bahrain's national initiatives for digitalization and economic diversification.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.