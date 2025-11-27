Beyon Connect, La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire, and Post Connect Sign MOU to Advance Côte d’Ivoire’s Digital Transformation

Beyon Connect, Post Connect and La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire sign MOU during the Postal Operations Council (POC) session, which took place in Berne, Switzerland Beyon Connect, Post Connect and La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire teams during the Postal Operations Council (POC) session in Berne, Switzerland

Beyon (BHB:BEYON)

MANAMA, MIDDLE EAST, BAHRAIN, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyon Connect , part of the Beyon Group , La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire, and Post Connect have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to support Côte d’Ivoire’s digital transformation journey by introducing secure, scalable, and proven-digital trust technologies that enhance efficiency across government, business and citizen services.The MoU was signed by Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, Isaac Gnamba-Yao, CEO of La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire and Hatem Ibrahim Elsoly, CEO of Post Connect on the sidelines of the Postal Operations Council (POC) session, which took place in Berne, Switzerland recently.This milestone partnership brings together the national postal operator of Côte d’Ivoire, who will lead efforts to drive the country’s digital transformation agenda, supported by Post Connect, acting as the regional operational partner, and Beyon Connect who will provide the underlying technology through its innovative OneBox and OneID digital trust platforms. Together, the three entities will work to demonstrate how advanced digital solutions can strengthen national digital infrastructure, enhance citizen engagement, and deliver measurable socio-economic value.The collaboration will commence with a six-month proof-of-concept designed to assess and demonstrate the capabilities of OneBox and OneID in supporting secure, paperless communication and verified digital identity across public and private sectors in Côte d’Ivoire.Commenting on the milestone step, Isaac Gnamba-Yao, CEO of La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire, said, “This collaboration with Post Connect and Beyon Connect marks a new era for La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire as we strengthen our position as a trusted enabler of digital transformation. Together, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that empower citizens, businesses, and institutions. Furthermore, we extend our sincere appreciation to ARTCI (Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications de Côte d’Ivoire) and the Ministry of Transition and Digitisation for their continued support of this ambitious transformation initiative through the designated operator, La Poste.”Hatem Ibrahim Elsoly, CEO of Post Connect, added, “We are proud to partner with La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire and Beyon Connect on this important initiative. Through our regional expertise, we aim to ensure the successful implementation of digital trust solutions that drive sustainable transformation.”Commenting on the occasion, Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, noted “At Beyon Connect, our mission is to enable trusted digital ecosystems. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting international digital ambitions and advancing inclusion through secure and verified digital interactions.”Through Beyon Connect’s OneBox and OneID, the collaboration aims to improve access to digital public services, strengthen trust in digital interactions, and promote inclusion across society in Côte d’Ivoire.

