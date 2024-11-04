[Webinar] Optimize Additive Manufacturing Process with Advanced Particle

Bettersize Webinar - Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis

Join Bettersize's upcoming webinar, "Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis" on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additive Manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, opens up a world of possibilities by enabling the creation of exciting and complex components that were once impossible with traditional methods. From aerospace and automotive to medicine and prosthetics, AM is revolutionizing production with unmatched efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings. However, manufacturers must ensure that their powders meet precise standards across multiple parameters to achieve consistent and top-tier quality.

JOIN Bettersize Instruments for an enlightening webinar on November 13 to discover how advanced particle characterization can enhance your AM projects. Experts will guide you through understanding the influence of particle size, shape, distribution, packing density, and flowability on production quality—offering insights that can help drive optimal performance and consistent results.

WEBINAR DETAILS

- Optimizing Additive Manufacturing with Particle Analysis

- Wednesday, November 13, 2024

- 10:00 - 11:00 AM (EST)

- Online

KEY TAKEAWAYS

- Understand the fundamental principles of particle characterization for AM

- Discover the impact of particle characteristics on AM process performance and the quality of final parts

- Learn how to measure and analyze key particle properties such as size, shape, density, and flowability

- Explore case studies demonstrating the application of particle characterization in various AM processes

- A live question-and-answer session to engage with the speakers and seek advice

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

