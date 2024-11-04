KwaZulu-Natal Education on rievances raised by South African Democratic Teachers Union
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education acknowledges the grievances raised by the South African Democratic Teachers Union, including pay progression, Grade R Practitioners Remuneration, and delayed payment of Norms and Standards.
The Department of Education is in constant engagement with Treasury led by the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, to request additional funding.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education began the year with a significant budget cuts, making it challenging to operate with limited resources.
The assertions by the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, during his recent Medium Term Budget Policy Statement has reference.
He outlined the Government’s priorities in four key areas:
- Stabilizing Government debt by maintaining large primary surpluses;
- Focusing on higher levels of investment by directing a growing share of public spending toward capital growth;
- Protecting critical services within constrained budget resources; and
- Managing the growth in the public service wage bill by ensuring public servants are compensated fairly.
“As a Department of Education, we are doing everything within our power to address the grievances raised by our social partners with the National Government and we reiterate our call for active dialogue in order to reach amicable resolution," said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Media enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi
Head of Communication
Cell: +27 82 519 1420
Ms Memory Maphanga
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 79 069 7200
