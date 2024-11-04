Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities commemorates Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), 3 Nov to 3 Dec

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), Sindisiwe Chikunga, calls for a disability-inclusive society that upholds a better quality of life and the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities. This call marks the beginning of Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), observed from 3 November to 3 December 2024, under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy: Creating a Disability-Inclusive Society for a Better Quality of Life and the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”

This month-long campaign underscores the universality, interdependence, and fundamental rights of persons with disabilities, advocating for the full enjoyment of these rights without discrimination. It aims to drive awareness, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities across South Africa.

Aligned with the 2024-2029 Medium-Term Development Framework, which seeks to address current socio-economic challenges, DRAM2024 serves as a bridge uniting South Africans to build a disability-inclusive, barrier-free society. It envisions a South Africa where persons with disabilities actively contribute to socio-economic empowerment within their communities.

“This month provides an important platform to champion disability rights and to work toward a South Africa where dignity and equality are universal. Whether disabled or able-bodied, all individuals must be empowered to contribute toward an inclusive society,” said Minister Chikunga.

The Government also urges all members of society to participate in the significant process of domesticating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, facilitated by the South African Law Reform Commission. This process will contribute to the development of the Disability Rights Bill.

Disability Rights Awareness Sub-themes and Objectives

DRAM2024 will focus on commitments to disability inclusion, aligned with the government’s priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 10 on reducing inequality.

DATE Week 1 (03 -09 Nov)

WEEKLY THEME Growing an economy aligned to the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

OBJECTIVE National Strategic Priority 1 - Inclusive growth and job creation. White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (WPRPD) Pillar: Reducing vulnerability and releasing human capital.

DATE Week 2 (10 - 16 Nov)

WEEKLY THEME Advocating for the inclusion of every child with a disability.

OBJECTIVE National Strategic Priority 2 - Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living. WPRPD Pillar: Removing barriers to access and participation.

DATE Week 3 (17 - 23 Nov)

WEEKLY THEME Building a working government with a progressive disability rights agenda.

OBJECTIVE National Strategic Priority 3 - A capable, ethical, and developmental state. WPRPD Pillar: Building a

disability-equitable state machinery.

DATE Week 4 (24 - 30 Nov)

WEEKLY THEME Creating safer communities for persons with disabilities.

OBJECTIVE National Strategic Priority 3 - A capable, ethical, and developmental state, aligned with the 16 Days of Activism against Women and Children. WPRPD Pillar: Building a disability-equitable state machinery.

