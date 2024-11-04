KwaZulu-Natal Education on death of matric learner from Mbonambi Secondary School in Kwambonambi

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has been alerted of a tragic death of a male Matric Learner, from Mbonambi Secondary School in Kwambonambi area in the King Cetshwayo District.

He was tragically killed by a train yesterday, Saturday evening, 02 November 2024 .

The South African Police Services and the Forensic Team were at the scene to retrieve the body for identification.

Officials from the King Cetshwayo District paid a visit to the school today, Sunday 03 November 2024, where a full trauma and counselling support were offered to the learners.

On Monday, 04 November 2024, the Department's Special Needs Services will monitor the Matric Examinations and will simultaneously give further support and will be hands on, should learners experience trauma and anxiety.

"I encourage learners to take all necessary precautions and safety measures at all times. As a Department we are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss of our Grade 12 Learner during the 3rd week of the National Senior Certificate Examinations. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, learners, and staff of Mbonambi Secondary School,” said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

