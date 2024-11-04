Western Cape hosts Earthshot Week 2024, 4 to 6 Nov

The Western Cape Government welcomes Earthshot Week 2024 to our province. This is the first time this illustrious event is being held in South Africa and on the African continent.

“As a government that has closely aligned its priorities around making the Western Cape more climate change resilient, it is a great honour for the Western Cape and Cape Town to host Earthshot Week 2024,” said Premier Alan Winde.

The Premier continued, “This allows us a vital opportunity to highlight how across our government, along with our partners, we are constantly planning for the future by ensuring we put the necessary measures in place to mitigate the impact of climate change. As a province that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of this growing crisis, we welcome any platform where we can learn from other countries and regions, as well as showcase what we and other African role players are doing to tackle this issue. We have learned hard lessons from multiple natural disasters that hit the Western Cape in recent years, and we look forward to engaging with individuals, among them innovators, entrepreneurs and academics, to better understand how we can improve our efforts to combat the climate crisis.”

Earthshot Week, which was founded by Prince William in 2020, will bring together experts from across the world to enhance global climate action.

Earthshot Week 2024 will officially begin on Monday, 4 November, with the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony to be held on Wednesday 6 November.

“As proud as we are that we have steadily built up a world-class disaster response system – so crucially important to manage the effects of climate change - we must also further entrench our climate change policies and actions to unlock solutions to urgently address this issue,” Premier Winde concluded.

For more information on the Earthshot Prize, please visit www.earthshotprize.org

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Premier

083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za