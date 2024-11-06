PRN Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Leadership Changes

Jeanette A. Stewart is named CEO of PRN Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC (PRN), the leading ophthalmic-specific clinical research organization (CRO), is proud to announce significant milestones as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The company is excited to name its co-founder, Ms. Jeanette A. Stewart, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and to promote Ms. Daryll Santuray to the position of Director of Operations.CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF EXCELLENCEOver the last 25 years, Ms. Stewart and her husband, William C. Stewart, MD, have established PRN as an ophthalmic only clinical CRO dedicated to advancing better treatment options for suffering patients. This anniversary marks a notable moment in the company’s history, reflecting on past successes and looking forward to a future of more significant milestones.NEW CEO ANNOUNCEMENTMs. Stewart will continue this legacy of excellence and brings her wealth of experience and proven successful track record in ophthalmic clinical research.Well-respected by PRN’s internal team, principal investigators, and top industry leaders, Ms. Stewart’s transition to CEO will be seamless as Dr. Stewart transitions into his role as Chairman of the Board. Her visionary leadership and strategic insights are key to guiding PRN towards new heights of innovation and growth.PROMOTION OF DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONSIn addition to the new CEO appointment, PRN is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Daryll Santuray to PRN’s Director of Operations. Since joining PRN in 2022 Ms. Santuray has been an integral part of the company, demonstrating exceptional dedication and expertise. In her new role, Ms. Santuray will oversee the company’s operational teams and manage PRN’s business development and strategic growth effort.ABOUT PRNPRN Pharmaceutical Research Network, LLC is an ophthalmic-specific clinical research organization with a lasting commitment to ophthalmology, excellent service and outstanding ethics. The company’s highly experienced clinical research study teams provide unsurpassed trial management and dedication to clients’ aligned goals. Driven by its service-oriented values, PRN continues to lead the way in ophthalmic clinical research.

