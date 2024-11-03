Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Statement on Court Victory Ensuring Only American Citizens Vote in Iowa Elections

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued a statement applauding the federal district court’s decision to uphold election integrity laws that prevent noncitizen voting:

“Today's court victory is a guarantee for all Iowans that their votes will count and not be canceled out by illegal votes. I was glad to lead the fight in court to defend Iowa’s long-standing election integrity laws. Only American citizens can vote in Iowa elections.” 

Read the ruling here.

