Attorney General Bird Statement on Court Victory Ensuring Only American Citizens Vote in Iowa Elections

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued a statement applauding the federal district court’s decision to uphold election integrity laws that prevent noncitizen voting: “Today's court victory is a guarantee for all Iowans that their votes will count and not be canceled out by illegal votes. I was glad to lead the fight in court to defend Iowa’s long-standing election integrity laws. Only American citizens can vote in Iowa elections.” Read the ruling here. ### For More Information: Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director (515) 823-9112 alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

