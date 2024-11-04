The Ojo-Yoshida Report Announces Inaugural Electronics Life Cycle & Supply Chain Summit

Join an exclusive group of leaders from the electronic components industry to gain insights into the latest issues, trends, and challenges…

We created the Electronics Life Cycle and Supply Chain Summit to provide a platform for global industry leaders to come together, share ideas, and discuss technologies that can shape the future.”” — Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ojo-Yoshida Report is proud to announce the 2024 Electronics Life Cycle & Supply Chain Summit will be held on Tuesday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The 2-day Virtual Summit will feature panel discussions and presentations tackling product lifecycle management and supply chain challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving electronics sector.The Electronics Life Cycle & Supply Chain Summit is created for purchasing executives, procurement managers, distributor management, engineering management, product life cycle management executives, components engineers, systems and evaluation engineers, industry analysts, policymakers, and academia involved in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the electronics ecosystem.The electronic components landscape has become more complex with the increasing influence of geopolitical, security, defense, and military concerns, alongside stringent government regulations. As the industry explores burgeoning opportunities in sectors such as AI, always-on connectivity, increased automation, and product life expectation, it must simultaneously confront significant challenges. The 2024 Electronics Life Cycle & Supply Chain Summit will address these issues and more including:• AI & the Electronics Supply Chain: The role of emerging technologies such as AI andBlockchain in improving supply chain efficiency and transparency• Supply Chain as a Service (SCAAS)• A New Market Dynamic: partnering & working with automotive OEMs in the age of EVs• Seeking Insights: challenges and opportunities in the foundry market• Distribution: evolving roles and services to serve the needs of a dynamic market• Effective Partnerships for Winners: opportunities and challenges for OEMs, suppliers anddistributors• Supply Chain Financing• The Changing Impact of Global Trade Policies and Regulations"In recent years, the electronic components industry has faced significant upheaval impacting product life cycle management plans, inventory levels in the channel and overall supply chain performance. Stakeholders shifted from normal trading to a sudden sales freeze due to Covid-19, followed by a rapid recovery that caused severe component shortages, particularly in the automotive sector." said Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor at the Ojo-Yoshida Report. “We created this Summit to provide a platform for global industry leaders to come together, share ideas, and discuss technologies that can shape the future.” Registration for the summit is free.For panel and presentation participation, contact Bolaji Ojo at B.ojo@ojoyoshidareport.com

