Andria Litto, Writer/Director/Producer, is a Finalist for the Film 'My Father Moves Mountains' at the 2024 Anthem Awards

In the 1960s, Hollywood agent George Litto revived the careers of Hollywood Ten members, restoring their real names and helping end decades of censorship.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andria Litto, writer, director, and producer, is excited to announce that her independently financed film “My Father Moves Mountains: How George Litto Bulldozed the Hollywood Blacklist” has achieved finalist status in the Human and Civil Rights Awareness category at the 2024 Anthem Awards, given out by the Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a competitive honor among over 2,500 entries. Her film, which tells the powerful story of her father, George Litto, restoring the careers of blacklisted Hollywood Ten members, stands alongside high-profile nominees such as “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and more. The public will vote to determine the winners of the Community Award, with the results of all the Anthem Award winners announced on November 19th.

Litto’s independently funded film is making waves worldwide in an industry dominated by large studios. It has won critical acclaim and over 30 awards across over 18 festivals from the U.S. to India. Notably, it received a nomination for the Gabriel Garcia Marquez Prize for Literature, founded by Nobel laureate Dario Fo, and its nominees were recommended to the Nobel Committee.

“Telling my father’s story and the struggles of his blacklisted clients feels more urgent in today’s climate,” Litto said. “I oppose cancel culture, except in cases of hate speech or deliberate misinformation. Democracy demands civil dialogue with dissenting opinions, and my father’s fight was to uphold artists’ First Amendment rights. The House of Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) stripped these artists of their rights, and I believe we must remember history to prevent its repetition.”

According to “Constitution Annotated,” the First Amendment states, Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Litto describes “My Father Moves Mountains” as a powerful lesson in speaking responsibly to one another. Using humor, raw emotion, and intimate footage of George Litto, the film captures one man’s unwavering belief in rights for all and his mission to uplift artists from diverse backgrounds. Now a 2024 Anthem Awards finalist, the documentary celebrates a lasting legacy of defending constitutional freedoms in the arts.

“My father made enormous contributions to Hollywood, and I want to ensure that his work and legacy are never forgotten,” explains Litto.

Andria Litto, a native of Los Angeles, is a multilingual writer, producer, director, and performer with over three decades of experience in the film industry. In addition to developing and making films and television, Andria is also an accomplished singer and ballet dancer which keeps her own artistic spirit alive in between projects.

To find out more about Andria Litto and her remarkable film "My Father Moves Mountains" click here: https://www.andrialitto.com/

