‘Tinseltown Christmas,’ debuts as Sarah Mae Chilton’s first Holiday Radio Hit Single
Sarah Mae Chilton’s new classic nostalgic hit single, “Tinseltown Christmas” has a familiarity as if this song has been around with us all our lives.
Sarah Mae Chilton is a humorous, real and fresh voice to the pop and pop-country market and has made a name for herself as not only an innovative singer songwriter but also a social media tycoon. Born in North Carolina she first started performing in her highschool rock band and praise team.
Sarah Mae has made a living singing on Broadway at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville the past 6 years; a place famous for discovering legends. She co-writes with artists from many genres, and works with Grammy nominated writers and has had several cuts from charting artists like Gina Jones and Mika Lynch.
She was the original content creator for the brand Honkytonkschool, (A major music circuit in downtown Nashville) growing the page from 0-25000 followers in the first 3 years with her videography and content curation. She has since started the brand ‘Southern Glitter Entertainment,’ a page dedicated to supporting women artists and ‘Musicians of Nashville,’ a page to support the stories of musicians in Nashville.
For more information, contact Thornton Cline at Clinetel Records Nashville at 615-573-4880 or email at Clinetel@bellsouth.net
Thornton Cline
Clinetel Records Nashville
+1 615-573-4880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.