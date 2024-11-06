Thi Be Nguyen honored with the King Charles III Coronation Medal

Thi Be Nguyen is recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was given by The Honourable Senator Amina Gerba during a ceremony at the Senate of Canada in Ottawa on September 20, 2024.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a ceremony on September 20, 2024 at the Senate of Canada in Ottawa (Ontario), The Honourable Senator Amina Gerba, in the presence of the Usher of the Black Rod, Mr. Greg Peters, personal servant and messenger to the Parliament of the King of England, awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal to Mrs. Thi Be Nguyen.The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a special commemorative award, designed to honor primarily Canadians who have made significant contributions to their community or abroad. It celebrates their achievements, their dedication and their commitment to the well-being of Canadian society.This distinction recognizes her exceptional contribution over 20 years, in diversity and inclusion as well as her contribution to several causes in the community. Over the years, she has been involved on boards of directors and committees such as at the Mental Health Institute of University of Montreal, Centraide (poverty), Fondation Émergence (LGBTQ awareness), Fondation Héma-Québec (health), Foundation Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (youth development), Vietnamese Cultural Center of Canada. In 2014, she founded UniAction, a foundation that raises awareness of social issues through films and arts, and has initiated the Social Impact Film and Art Festival (coverage by FORBES).She produced 2 award winning documentaries on the immigration and integration of refugees titled A Moonless Night: Boat people 40 Years Later (2015) and Coming Home: Beyond A Moonless Night (2017), a quest for identity and the resilience and development of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.Over the years, she was invited as a speaker at conferences, workshops, universities and in companies to raise awareness on diversity, integration and inclusion in society and among youth to inspire them (given her background as an immigrant refugee in Canada 45 years ago).She now heads the Canadian office of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council which connects Canada and 10 Southeast Asian nations with the aim of forging economic, cultural and social ties between the nations. Recognized Personality of Diversity in the TOP20 of diversity in Quebec in 2015.

Thi Be Nguyen honored with the King Charles III Coronation Medal in Canada on Sept 2024

