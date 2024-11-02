Shooting Investigation Underway In Cecil County

November 2, 2024

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning in Cecil County claiming two lives and injuring two others.

One of the deceased has been identified as Tamir Rasheek Davis, 26, of New Castle, Delaware. Davis was pronounced deceased at Christianna Hospital by hospital personnel.

The other deceased individual has not yet been positively identified. Cause and manner of death for both of the deceased victims is pending results of an autopsy.

Two other people are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. One is at Union Hospital in Elkton and the other is at Christianna Hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the area shortly after 6:00a.m. this morning after receiving a report of a man lying in the roadway. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the apparent shooting or has information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region. The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov