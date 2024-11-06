Well-Known San Diego Construction CPA Launches Firm Called Crossroads CPA and Consulting Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Kamerlander , CPA, CVA, CEPA is pleased to announce the official launch of Crossroads , a San Diego-based CPA and Consulting professional services firm that primarily specializes in serving the construction industry. The Crossroads name was chosen based on the times in our lives when we are standing at a crossroads with an important decision to make; whether to stay the course down one particular road or whether to change course and turn down another road which will lead down a different path.“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to change course and build a firm with a renewed vision. That renewed vision is to be a local professional services firm, which develops the best team to provide the best service to the best clients all within a healthy work environment while supporting local charitable organizations that our team and clients are passionate about. The vision isn’t to be the largest firm, but it is to be a best-in-class firm.” stated Kyle Kamerlander as he begins a new chapter in the prime of his career. “After 20 years of being a part of large national and regional firms, and looking ahead to the next 20 years, I was standing at a crossroads in my own life and career and realized it was time to use my experience, knowledge, network and work-ethic to build a smaller firm, with a local flavor, focused on what I love to do, which is providing high quality service to my clients and being highly involved, working closely with business owners to help them run their businesses and accomplish their goals.”Kyle adds, “Healthy relationships are so important to enjoying life and enjoying our jobs. I believe in and want to have a healthy, peaceful working environment where clients and colleagues can develop, grow, and flourish by building strong, meaningful relationships with each other. My goal is to create a healthy environment at Crossroads where people are like-minded, can come to work in peace, work hard, serve clients well, feel a sense of satisfaction in their job, and at the end of the day have the ability to spend plenty of quality time with those they love. To me, it’s all about the team dynamics.”###About Crossroads CPA and Consulting ServicesCrossroads CPA and Consulting Services is a full-service CPA and Consulting firm which focuses on providing financial statement assurance services, tax compliance and planning services, business consulting and advisory services, ownership success and transition planning services and business valuation services with focused expertise in serving the construction industry, but can serve other industries as well.

