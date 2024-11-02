Submit Release
The Oregon General Election Voters’ Pamphlet is Now Available

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division released the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) Voters’ Pamphlet for the November General Election today. This online version of the pamphlet is available on our website to assist military and overseas voters who receive ballots later this month, and voters interested in viewing pamphlet information online. The printed version of the Voters' Pamphlet will be distributed by mail to every Oregon household no later than the week of October 14.

The Elections Division sends the Voters’ Pamphlet to every household in Oregon ahead of statewide elections to provide voters with the information they need to fill out their ballot. Candidates and political parties may choose to submit statements outlining their positions. Information about statewide ballot measures is also contained in the pamphlet, including arguments in favor of and against.

The Voters’ Pamphlet is not a comprehensive preview of what voters will see on their ballot. Not every candidate chooses to submit a statement and providing one is optional.

At the top of the ticket are the candidates for U.S. President and Vice President:

Office
 Candidate Name
 Party
 Candidate filed a Voters' Pamphlet Statement
President
 Chase Oliver
 Libertarian
President
 Cornel West
 Progressive
President
 Donald J Trump
 Republican
President
 Jill Stein
 Pacific Green
President
 Kamala D Harris
 Democrat
President
 Randall Terry
 Constitution
President
 Robert F Kennedy Jr
 We The People
Vice President
 JD Vance
 Republican
Vice President
 Mike ter Maat
 Libertarian
Vice President
 Nicole Shanahan
 We The People
Vice President
 Rudolph Ware
 Pacific Green
Vice President
 Tim Walz
 Democrat

The full list of candidates and their Voters’ Pamphlet statements are now available online.

“The Voters’ Pamphlet is a public service to voters and a proud tradition in Oregon,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. "It’s an opportunity for candidates to present their case directly to Oregonians as they fill out their ballots. Not every candidate chooses to submit a statement, and that’s fine. It has no impact on the choices voters have in November.”

With numerous issues and candidate races on the ballot in November, we encourage all Oregonians to check their voter registration. Have you moved, changed your name, or need to register for the first time? It only takes a few minutes to get vote ready at OregonVotes.gov.

