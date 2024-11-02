Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Jackson County

On November 1, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of geese and chickens in Jackson County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Jackson County. Samples from the flock were first taken to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) at Oregon State University (OSU) for testing. OSU confirmed the presence of HPAI on October 30, 2024, and NVSL confirmed the results two days later.

According to the USDA, HPAI detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild birds spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes. Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 38 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon. On October 30, 2024, NVSL confirmed HPAI in at least one pig on a small Crook County farm. The pig co-mingled with HPAI-affected chickens and ducks. All 70 birds and five pigs on the premises were humanely euthanized. NVSL continues to test samples taken from the pigs.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz placed the Jackson County farm under quarantine and a team from ODA and USDA humanely euthanized all poultry on the property. None of the animals on the farm entered the food supply chain, nor were they intended for the commercial food market. It’s important to note that when properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products, and these food items remain safe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health.

Actions bird and livestock owners can take to help stop the spread of the virus.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Preventing exposure of domestic poultry and livestock to wildlife, especially wild waterfowl

Limiting the co-mingling of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt phone 1-800-347-7028).

To report the death of wild birds, don’t hesitate to contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Please do not collect or handle the birds; instead, call 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting backyard flocks, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza-Spanish.”

Se confirma la influenza aviar altamente patógena en el condado de Jackson

El 1 de noviembre de 2024, el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (en inglés National Veterinary Services Laboratories, NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. (en inglés United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmó la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI) en una bandada de gansos y pollos de traspatio en el condado de Jackson. Se trata del primer caso confirmado de IAAP en el condado de Jackson. Las muestras de la bandada se llevaron primero al Laboratorio de Diagnóstico Veterinario de Oregón (en inglés Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, OVDL) en la Universidad Estatal de Oregón (en inglés Oregon State University, OSU) para su análisis. OSU confirmó la presencia de HPAI el 30 de octubre de 2024, y NVSL confirmó los resultados dos días después.

Según el USDA, las detecciones de IAAP son más altas en otoño y primavera porque las aves silvestres que propagan el virus están migrando a sus hogares estacionales. Desde mayo de 2022, tres bandadas comerciales de aves de corral y 38 bandadas de traspatio se han visto afectadas en Oregón. El 30 de octubre de 2024, NVSL confirmó IAAP en al menos un cerdo en una pequeña granja del condado de Crook. El cerdo se mezcló con pollos y patos afectados por la IAAP. Las 70 aves y los cinco cerdos de la granja fueron sacrificados sin crueldad. NVSL sigue analizando las muestras tomadas de los cerdos.

El veterinario estatal de el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés Oregon Department of Agriculture, ODA), Ryan Scholz, puso la granja del condado de Jackson en cuarentena y un equipo de la ODA y la USDA procedió a la eutanasia humanitaria de todas las aves de corral de la propiedad. Ninguno de los animales de la granja entró en la cadena de suministro de alimentos, ni estaban destinados al mercado comercial de alimentos. Es importante señalar que cuando se prepara y cocina adecuadamente, la influenza aviar altamente patógena no afecta a los productos cárnicos ni a los huevos, y estos alimentos siguen siendo seguros. Los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (en inglés Centers for Diesase Control, CDC) de EE.UU. también recomiendan elegir leche y productos lácteos pasteurizados para proteger la salud.

Medidas que los propietarios de aves y ganado pueden tomar para ayudar a detener la propagación del virus.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir:

Evitar la exposición de las aves de corral y el ganado doméstico a la fauna silvestre, especialmente a las aves acuáticas salvajes.

Limitar la mezcla de diferentes especies de ganado, especialmente aves de corral y cerdos.

Lavarse las manos antes y después de manipular el rebaño

Limpiar los vehículos, herramientas o equipos

Limitar las visitas innecesarias

Higienizar el calzado en pediluvios limpios

Cambiarse de ropa al entrar en contacto con las aves.

La muerte o enfermedad de aves domésticas debe notificarse inmediatamente a la ODA. Para informar, llame al 503-986-4711 (teléfono Alt 1-800-347-7028).

Para informar de la muerte de aves silvestres, no dude en ponerse en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón (en inglés Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife ODFW). No recoja ni manipule las aves; llame al 1-866-968-2600 o envíe un correo electrónico a Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más consejos sobre la protección de las bandadas de traspatio, por favor visite ODA en línea en InfluenzaAviar o en Español en Avian Influenza-Spanish.