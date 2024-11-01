Carney Administration Outlines Investments in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney joined Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin, elected officials and advocates on Friday afternoon to outline investments in the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

With a combination of state and federal funding, charging stations for electric vehicles will be installed on major highways in Delaware as well as additional corridors throughout the state in order to provide the charging opportunities needed as more and more people drive electric vehicles.

Two gas stations in Camden and Harrington will be the first two locations to install electric vehicle charging stations funded by NEVI , with 10 more locations around the state currently being finalized. The first two will likely be operational by the end of 2025.

View a map of the electric vehicle infrastructure.

“Transportation emissions account for the largest emissions of greenhouse gases in Delaware,” said Governor John Carney. “Investments in electric vehicles and our charging infrastructure are a key part of Delaware’s carbon reduction strategy and will help us meet our ambitious carbon reduction goals. I want to thank President Biden and the federal delegation for the investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the General Assembly and our state agencies for their partnership to address climate change for future generations.”

Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, Delaware received $17.5 million to develop a network of EV charging stations along the major travel corridors of Route 13, Route 113, Route 1, and Interstate 95.

“Investments in electric vehicle infrastructure are investments in a cleaner future. Federal programs like the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program will help more Delawareans and Americans make the shift to electric vehicles,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “These additional charging locations will reduce harmful emissions and foster economic opportunity in the First State.”

“It’s wonderful to see the State of Delaware investing in sustainable electric vehicle infrastructure,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware knows all too well the dangers that come along with the increasingly unpredictable effects of climate change, and we must do everything we can to transition to cleaner options.”

“Electric vehicle infrastructure is critical to building out our green energy economy, and I am pleased to join in celebrating these significant investments today,” said U.S. Rep. Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “Thanks to $17.5 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – which I was proud to champion in Congress – and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, charging stations will be installed across the First State on major roads and highways, making them more accessible than ever before.”

“As a public health nurse and owner of an EV, I know investment in clean transportation infrastructure helps our state’s overall health and wellbeing,” said Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “That’s one of the reasons why Delaware’s investment in affordable, reliable and consistent electric vehicle charging stations is so critical. This infrastructure not only helps foster clean air and environment, it supports strong and healthy families. The First State, through the foundation of the Carney Administration, is committed to a greener path forward, safeguarding our environment for generations to come.”

Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski added, “As Delaware is averaging more than 1,000 new hybrid and electric vehicle registrations each month, the demand for charging infrastructure will only continue to grow. Providing these convenient charging locations near our most heavily used roads will ensure that EV owners are never more than 25 miles from a place to recharge their vehicle.”

In addition to federal funding, the Delaware General Assembly budgeted $4 million in this year’s Bond Bill to supplement the federal NEVI program, and it will be used to award charging stations on additional corridors across the state.

“Combined with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, Delaware’s statewide infrastructure plan will facilitate current and future users of EVs to confidently travel in and across Delaware for work, education, recreation and exploration,” said Shawn Garvin, Secretary, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. “Strategies in the plan focus on planning an EV charging network in an equitable, reliable, connected manner with educational initiatives and evaluation mechanisms to improve and enhance the network as needed.”

“From Delaware to D.C. and beyond, lawmakers at every level of government are taking seriously the threat of climate change. I’m proud of the work we have done here in the State of Delaware to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and grow our electric vehicle infrastructure,” said Senator Stephanie Hansen, chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee. “We know that the consumer market is rapidly shifting toward more broad-based adoption of electric vehicles. It’s up to us as state leaders to make sure that we have the infrastructure to sustain this shift.”

The State of Delaware is investing over $1 billion in one-time funded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects across the state and more than $900 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to build back better. More information about how this federal funding has positively impacted Delaware can be found on the Governor’s website.